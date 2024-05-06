Drogheda earn Louth derby spoils after 94th-minute winner caps pulsating second half

Drogheda United 2

Dundalk 1

DROGHEDA UNITED EARNED the Louth derby spoils at the end of pulsating game that sparked into life in the second half, providing all the requisite thrills and spills a fiercely fought derby should.

Hayden Cann, the on-loan Lincoln City defender, was the Drogheda United hero. His 94th-minute winner came in the middle of 10 minutes of added time and all while Drogheda were playing with one man less following goalkeeper Jethren Barr’s dismissal.

Frantz Pierrot’s second half-goal had been cancelled out by Jamie Gullan’s free-kick — another set piece goal for the Lilywhites — moments after South African international Barr was shown red by referee Rob Harvey.

Passion is always a given in this one, but points were a must for both sides with the two local rivals occupying the bottom two places in the Premier Division table. Drogheda end the day five points clear of Dundalk who, despite their brief revival under Noel King’s management, are now languishing at the foot of the table.

Haitian striker Pierrot’s goal 10 minutes after the restart was exactly what this game needed after a forgettable first half. Both sides had half chances, with only the former Athlone Town striker going close. He turned Andy Boyle expertly, but his drive hit the side netting.

He went one better later on. Gary Deegan pressed Paul Doyle on the edge of the Dundalk area and the midfielder cheaply conceded possession. Pierrot was perfectly placed to curl a shot beyond the despairing dive of George Shelvey.

Drogheda have relied heavily on their home form to keep in touch with the teams above them in the early parts of the season. A third home win of the campaign was within sight before everything fell to pieces.

Shelvey’s punt upfield set substitute Cameron Elliott away he entered into a race with goalkeeper Barr, who dashed from his line. The goalkeeper missed the ball but cleaned Elliott out, injuring himself in the process. A red card compounded his misery and things were not about to improve for his replacement.

Dundalk's Jamie Gullan is challenged by Hayden Cann of Drogheda. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Andrew Wogan sprang from the bench only to instantly retrieve the ball from his net. Gullan has already demonstrated his set-piece prowess this term and his low free-kick found the bottom corner.

10 minutes added on had home supporters fearing the worst and Dundalk sensing an opportunity. But United defended manfully and Oisin Gallagher won a free-kick inside the Dundalk half. Evan Weir delivered and Cann produced an unerring strike beyond Shevey, who then saw red himself as players clashed on field post-game.

Drogheda United: Jethren Barr; Luke Heeney, Andrew Quinn, Hayden Cann, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley, Darragh Markey (Oisin Gallagher, 83), Warren Davis (Aaron McNally, 66); Frantz Pierrot (Andrew Wogan, 77).

Dundalk: George Shelvey; Archie Davies, Zak Johnson, Andrew Boyle, Hayden Muller (Ryan O’Kane, 89); Scott High, Paul Doyle (Koen Oostenbrink, 60); John Mountney (Cameron Elliott, 73), Robbie Benson, Daryl Horgan; Jamie Gullan.

Referee: Robert Harvey.