Drogheda end Derry City hoodoo

Drogheda United 1

Derry City 0

Barry Landy reports from United Park

DROGHEDA UNITED put their Derry City hoodoo behind them as Killian Phillips first-half goal earned a crucial win for the Louth men — their second in nine days.

Derry were unbeaten in nine outings against Drogheda United in league and cup competition on arrival by the Boyne. They had enjoyed two league wins already this season and had dumped Tim Clancy’s team out of the FAI Cup in controversial fashion in July.

That day referee Paul McLaughlin dismissed Dane Massey, James Brown and the United boss himself as Derry prevailed on penalties. The official was back at Head In The Game Park for this rematch. The victory means Drogheda sit just two points shy of the Candystripes in the league now.

Back-to-back victories appear to have removed Drogheda’s immediate worries about being dragged into the relegation battle. Just seven points separate Bohs in fifth to Waterford in ninth however ahead of their clash on Monday.

With neither goalkeeper having been really tested during the opening 45 minutes, the half-time stalemate was avoided by Phillips’ instinctive intervention. Mark Doyle’s header from a corner struck the post and the 19-year-old reacted quickest to stoop and head in the loose ball.

Following on from his recent Ireland U21 call-up, the rangy midfielder’s second goal of the season caps a spell in which his influence at Drogheda is ever increasing.

Derry had more glimpses at goal to that point, but they were nothing more. Ronan Boyce’s early header was blocked and the returning James Akintunde blazed over.

David Odumosu’s failure to grasp a long ball forward almost allowed Evan McLaughlin to net the lead goal, but Dan O’Reilly was well placed. Joe Thomson hit a piledriver just wide.

After the break, Jamie McGonigle held off O’Reilly but his shot was tame and easy for Odumosu to cleanly gather. The attacker then saw his snapshot arrow the wrong side of the post.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team did reassert their dominance — territorially speaking — as the match wore on but Drogheda held on in relative comfort.

It turned out the winner was their only real sight of goal in 90 minutes. It proved enough in any case for the Louth men who may end the season looking upwards rather than nervously over their shoulder.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; James Brown, Gary Deegan, Killian Phillips, Conor Kane (Kaleem Simon, 65 (conc)); Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 63), Chris Lyons (Jordan Adeyemo, 55), Mark Doyle.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside; Cameron McJannet, Eoin Toal, Ciaran Coll; Ronan Boyce (Jack Malone, 46), Joe Thomson, Ciaron Harkin (Bastien Hery, 54), Evan McLaughlin (Will Fitzgerald, 54); Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde (Marc Walsh, 85); Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)