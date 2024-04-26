Drogheda roar back to winning ways with comeback victory over Sligo

Drogheda United 3

Sligo Rovers 1

SLIGO ROVERS PROVED no match for Drogheda United as Kevin Doherty’s team roared back into winning form with an impressive come-from-behind victory at Weavers Park.

Will Fitzgerald’s early goal looked to have set Sligo up for a return to winning ways against a United team searching for just a second league win in 16 games stretching all the way back to last September.

With Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne to come in the next two weeks, the visit of the Bit O’Red was a chance they could hardly pass up.

United — with five draws in 10 Premier Division outings — are league specialists in that regard. A share of the spoils would do little for them but at least maintain the status quo for Sligo two places above them.

However, Darragh Markey’s brilliant strike cancelled that lead out in the first half. A back-to-front move that involved Hayden Cann, Frantz Pierrot and Warren Davis ended with Markey plundering his first goal of the campaign from yards.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, but the levelling score was just as crucial in this instance.

Sligo arrived on Boyneside without a win in four matches; their fine early season form tapering off of late. Without a host of key players including Max Mata, Fabrice Hartmann, Simon Power and Nando Pijnaker, they struggled to reassert themselves after a strong opening.

Markey almost had a second but was denied by Oliver Denham’s brave and timely block. The Drogheda midfielder was in irrepressible form. He was worthy of the Player of the Match accolade he received afterwards.

Luke Heeney won the penalty that ultimately decided the contest. Niall Morahan clumsily took the right-back down on the touchline and referee Mark Houlihan pointed to the spot.

Frant Pierrot scored on home soil for the second game running, this time sending Ed McGinty the wrong way. Aaron McNally’s 86th-minute goal, a really well taken effort with his right foot, sealed a richly deserved win.

Bar Reece Hutchinson’s speculative shot from range, Rovers offered nothing in response.

Drogheda United: Jethren Barr; Luke Heeney, Jack Keaney, Hayden Cann, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Oisin Gallagher; Adam Foley (Aaron McNally, 65), Darragh Markey (David Webster, 90+1), Warren Davis; Frantz Pierrot (Ryan Brennan, 78).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; John Ross Wilson, Charlie Wiggett, Oliver Denham, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (Rein Smit, 78), Connor Malley, Ellis Chapman; Stefan Radosavljevic (Owen Elding, 78), Will Fitzgerald (Kailin Barlow, 46); Wilson Waweru.

Referee: Mark Houlihan.