Drama out west as Drogheda bring title race down to the wire after big win over 10-man Galway

18-year-old Brandon Bermingham was on the double in the comeback win, on a night to forget for John Caulfield and the Tribesmen.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 11:25 PM
18-year-old Brandon Bermingham was on the double for Drogheda.
Image: Drogheda United FC.
Image: Drogheda United FC.

DROGHEDA UNITED RETURN home from the west with a huge three points after a come-from-behind win over 10-man Galway United, which keeps them in touch with Bray Wanderers atop the SSE Airtricity League First Division table.

A 3-1 victory in tonight’s re-fixed league clash at Eamonn Deacy Park comes as a huge boost in the Louth side’s title hopes, as they eye promotion to the Premier Division for 2021. 

There’s now just two points between Tim Clancy’s charges and leaders Bray with two games to go, while defeat tonight all but ended John Caulfield and Galway’s playoff race hopes.

The Tribesmen took the lead in the 17th minute through Wilson Waweru, but a brace from Brandon Bermingham and another from Conor Kane sealed the win for the Drogs.

Bermingham’s equaliser arrived in the 34th minute, before they hit the front as half time approached after a well-taken finish from Kane. 

Galway’s Stephen Christopher was shown a straight red card just before the break for a challenge on Jake Hyland, a decision that Caulfield kicked off at. The former Cork City boss was booked himself as things went from bad to worse for the hosts.

And on the hour mark, Bermingham turned home from close range to make it 3-1 to end Galway’s fine run of six wins from their last seven league games before tonight.

While the westerners are now left with a lot to do to secure a playoff place — their outcome is out of their hands, and dependant on other results, even if they win their upcoming fixtures — Drogheda’s hopes of automatic promotion remain well and truly alive.

The42 Team

