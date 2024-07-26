Drogheda take Waterford scalp and breathe new life into battle for safety

Drogheda United 2

Waterford 0

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park, Drogheda

DROGHEDA UNITED TOOK the scalp of third-placed Waterford to breathe new life into their battle for Premier Division safety.

Such as this season has gone, Drogheda beating Waterford — a team promoted only eight months ago — represents a real scalp.

Kevin Doherty’s team began the evening at the foot of the table, and remain there. Waterford are still in third. But the mood music is all positive for those of a claret-and-blue persuasion.

They move to within three points of the relegation play-off spot courtesy of the win via goals from Frantz Pierrot and substitute Adam Foley.

On a day when hosts revealed plans for an ambitious new 4,500-seater stadium, with Drogheda one of eight League of Ireland clubs seeking support from the Government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, they returned to their decidedly modest United Park home eager to jumpstart their Premier Division survival bid.

All four of their league wins have all come on home soil. The old ground will have a huge say in what division United will play in next season it seems.

Pierrot – in his best display to date in a Drogheda United shirt – set them on their way. His replacement Foley sealed victory late on with a breakaway goal. It settled nerves and the outcome.

Waterford’s debutant goalkeeper Louis Jones had a night to forget. Andrew Quinn headed on a throw-in launched into the visitors’ box. It was an easy catch for Jones and he competently took control. But on landing, he bumped into centre back Grant Horton and the ball squirmed free. Pierrot was perfectly placed to finish.

Waterford’s only real threat to Luke Dennison’s goal was a Dean McMenamy shot shortly after half-time. The former Bohemians goalkeeper was preferred to Andy Wogan, with the Ireland underage ‘keeper on the bench.

Drogheda were good value for their lead – and ultimately, their win. They defended manfully and a clean sheet – and a rare one at that – was warranted. Foley ran through on goal in the final minute of normal time and beat Jones to give his side a cushion and relief to the majority of 1,791 inside the modest old ground.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, David Webster, James Bolger; Elicha Ahui, Luke Heeney, Ryan Brennan (Darragh Markey, 70), Shane Farrell (Warren Davis, 96), Conor Kane; Frantz Pierrot (Adam Foley, 73), Douglas James-Taylor.

Waterford: Louis Jones; Darragh Power, Grant Horton, Darragh Leahy, Robbie McCourt; Niall O’Keeffe (Barry Baggley, 65), Dean McMenamy; Christie Pattisson (Samuel Bellis, 80), Ben McCormack (Samuel Glenfield, 65), Connor Parsons (Shane Flynn, 71), Padraig Amond.

Referee: Paul Norton