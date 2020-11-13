Major dual clash will be avoided should Cork progress to both All-Ireland semi-finals

Hannah Looney is one of five players involved in both the Cork camogie and ladies football panels.

Hannah Looney is one of five players involved in both the Cork camogie and ladies football panels.

SHOULD BOTH THE Cork ladies footballers and camogie teams progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals in their respective codes, a potentially huge dual fixtures clash will be avoided.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] has confirmed a rejig of its fixtures.

A statement reads: “In the event that both the Cork Ladies Senior Football team, and the Cork Senior Camogie team, qualify for their respective All-Ireland semi-finals this weekend, the LGFA can confirm that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals will be played on Saturday November 28 and Sunday December 6.

“Dublin will play Armagh or Mayo on November 28, with the second semi-final scheduled for December 6.”

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Cork ladies footballers face Cavan in their final group game on Sunday afternoon and should they win — as is widely expected — they’ll proceed to the All-Ireland semi-final. Should the result go otherwise, Group 1 will be decided on score difference.

Paudie Murray’s camogie side, last crowned All-Ireland champions in 2018, meanwhile, are hot favourites ahead of their quarter-final battle against Clare tomorrow, with the prize on offer at Páirc Uí Chaoimh a coveted spot in the last four. The winners will join Galway and Kilkenny in the business end.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

There are five Cork players involved in both set-ups — Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane, and Ciara McCarthy.

Both All-Ireland semi-finals had previously been confirmed for Saturday, 28 November, but should both Cork teams qualify, The42 understands that the county’s footballers meeting with either Galway or Monaghan (the winner of their meeting progresses on Sunday) would provisionally throw in at 1.30pm on 6 December.

Further details will be confirmed should the Leesiders get there, with the first semi-final being staged at Semple Stadium, Thurles as planned — potentially as a double-header with a last-four battle in the intermediate competition.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.