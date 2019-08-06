Tipperary call on LGFA and Camogie Association to 'work together' amid another dual clash

THE TIPPERARY LADIES Gaelic Football Association have called for “improved communications” between the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] and the Camogie Association with another fixture clash on the horizon.

The Tipperary footballers and camogie team are both in action on Saturday 17 August, with Premier dual star Orla O’Dwyer forced to choose one or the other as things stand.

Shane Ronayne’s footballers are scheduled to face Sligo in the All-Ireland intermediate semi-final in Nowlan Park, while the camogie team take on Kilkenny in their All-Ireland senior semi-final in LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

The clash leaves O’Dwyer in a situation where she has to chose one All-Ireland semi-final over the other. The 20-year-old, who recently penned an AFLW deal with Brisbane Lions, has been at the centre of several dual debates and clashes as she balanced both codes over the past few years.

Last July, she played two inter-county games in four hours, while in August she had two in two days at opposite ends of the country.

On Saturday evening, O’Dwyer led the Tipperary charge, playing the full game and chipping in with 0-1 as the camógs beat Limerick at Semple Stadium, while the Boherlahan star again started — and scored 0-2 — on Sunday in the footballers’ win over Clare.

“I love the two of them so much,” she told The42 last January. “I love being able to play the two of them.

O'Dwyer following Saturday's camogie quarter-final win over Limerick. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I think they both benefit each other. As in football, you have to be so fit for it. When I train with the football, I feel like I’m really fit for the camogie. Then, camogie makes me really strong which is good for the football as well.

“I wouldn’t be able to pick. I love the two of them, so I’m happy out.”

The statement, in full, from Tipperary LGFA regarding the clash on 17 August reads:

“Tipperary LGFA would like to appeal to the LGFA and Camogie Association to work together to avoid placing dual players such as Orla O’Dwyer in a situation where they have to choose between playing in her TG4 Intermediate All-Ireland Semi- final or her All-Ireland Camogie Semi-final as both games have been fixed for August 17th next.

“This situation has occurred previously and is in direct contravention of the the current mantra ‘20×20 Women in Sport. If she can’t see it, she can’t be it‘ being proffered by both organisations.

“Tipperary LGFA highlighted this possibility to the LGFA on the 22nd January 2019 and feel that seven months notice is sufficient to request that this fixture be amended to allow Orla compete in both All Ireland semi-finals.

“Our intermediate management team are constantly liaising with our camogie counterparts and feel that better planning and communication has to exist for these problems to be alleviated.

“We are aware there are broadcasting issues but seven months notice is sufficient to be able to find a solution,” the statement continued.

“We have been in contact with our Sligo counterparts who are open to discussing a change to the fixture date with a possibility of a curtain raiser to the Senior All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park being a winning outcome for all.”

