Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Duane Vermeulen could make his Ulster debut away to Clermont this weekend

The World Cup-winning Springbok ‘remains well’ following a period of self-isolation due to Covid-19.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 3:15 PM
Vermeulen warming up for the Bulls earlier this year.
Image: Johan Rynners/INPHO
Image: Johan Rynners/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICAN BACK-row Duane Vermeulen could be in line to make his debut for Ulster in Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture away to Clermont Auvergne.

The province play at the Stade Marcel Michelin this weekend, and have this afternoon issued a squad update.

World Cup-wining Springbok Vermeulen arrived in Belfast last week but tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing.

The self-isolation period ruled him out of the recent URC defeat to Ospreys, but Ulster say the 35-year-old “remains well” and his fitness will be monitored as he completes a graduate return to training.

Meanwhile, Bradley Roberts (ankle), Marty Moore (concussion) and Tom Stewart (foot) are all unavailable after picking up injuries in that loss to Ospreys.

The current injury list also includes Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Luke Marshall (knee), Will Addison (lower leg), Iain Henderson (hamstring), Cormac Izuchukwu (knee) and Jordi Murphy (knee).

