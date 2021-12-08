Duane Vermeulen could make his Ulster debut away to Clermont this weekend

Vermeulen warming up for the Bulls earlier this year.

SOUTH AFRICAN BACK-row Duane Vermeulen could be in line to make his debut for Ulster in Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture away to Clermont Auvergne.

The province play at the Stade Marcel Michelin this weekend, and have this afternoon issued a squad update.

World Cup-wining Springbok Vermeulen arrived in Belfast last week but tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing.

The self-isolation period ruled him out of the recent URC defeat to Ospreys, but Ulster say the 35-year-old “remains well” and his fitness will be monitored as he completes a graduate return to training.

Meanwhile, Bradley Roberts (ankle), Marty Moore (concussion) and Tom Stewart (foot) are all unavailable after picking up injuries in that loss to Ospreys.

The current injury list also includes Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Luke Marshall (knee), Will Addison (lower leg), Iain Henderson (hamstring), Cormac Izuchukwu (knee) and Jordi Murphy (knee).