Thursday 27 January 2022
Hansen sets early pace at Dubai Desert Classic, Harrington the best of the Irish

Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jonathan Caldwell all shot a one-under-par 71 at Emirates Golf Club.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Jan 2022
JOACHIM B HANSEN is clubhouse leader after Day One of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The Dane completed a bogey-free 65 shortly before play was suspended for the day at Emirates Golf Club due to the fading light.

South Africa’s Justin Harding was a shot off the lead with the par-five 18th left to play, with Andrea Pavan part of a six-strong group on five under par which included Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and 2017 champion Sergio Garcia.

Defending champion Paul Casey bogeyed the 16th and 18th to card a two-under-par 70, to sit level with Ireland’s Padraig Harrington. 

Two-time winner Rory McIlroy is a shot further back alongside Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell. 

McIlroy, who was three under par after five holes before eventually signing for a 71, said: “I thought I hit the ball nicely most of the day.

“There was a couple of loose shots in there and I feel like I bogeyed three of the easiest holes on the course, 18, two and seven.

A couple of bad decisions or mental mistakes and then maybe made a couple of bad swings in there as well. Overall the course is tricky, firm greens. Thought I did most things pretty well but just need to tidy a few things up.”

Open champion Collin Morikawa, meanwhile, was left to rue a poor finish.

Morikawa, who could replace Jon Rahm as world number one with a victory on Sunday, covered his first seven holes in seven under par, but bogeyed three of the last four to post an opening 68.

Morikawa, who finished 62nd in Abu Dhabi last week, said: “It was a disappointing finish but I’ve been working Monday through Wednesday, even late after the pro-am trying to figure things out.

“When you are thinking about so much, you always have to remember to go play golf. I’m happy with four under. Not thrilled, but to see some things that I’ve been working on just show up on the course was really nice.”

