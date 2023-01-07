Dubs win on Donoghue debut; Louth, Westmeath and Offaly prevail in O'Byrne Cup

THE MICHEÁL DONOGHUE era in Dublin began with a 3-26 to 2-22 victory over Antrim at Parnell Park.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning manager with Galway, who succeeds fellow county-man Mattie Kenny in the capital, fielded an experimental side to face the Saffrons.

Goals from Cian O’Sullivan, Liam Murphy and Andrew Jamieson Murphy secured the result for the Sky Blues.

Gary Carr / INPHO Donoghue took charge of his first match. Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Darren Gleeson’s side refused to be shaken off for much of the contest. Dublin stormed into an early eight-point lead, but Rian McMullan’s green flag dragged Antrim back into contention before the break, with the Dubs leading 1-14 to 1-12 at the half-way mark.

The visitors levelled the contest, 2-20 apiece, with 57 minutes played. But Dublin pulled clear with the finish line coming into sight, ultimately prevailing by seven points.

Gaelic football

Louth made it two wins from two in the O’Byrne Cup, after an away victory over Kildare in Newbridge.

Glenn Ryan’s charges had delivered a dominant 10-point win over Wexford midweek, but fell to Mickey Harte’s side at home, 1-10 to 0-14.

The Wee County backed up their two-point triumph over Westmeath on Wednesday, and now look to be in pole position in Group A to progress to the semi-finals.

Dessie Dolan picked up his first win as Westmeath boss, with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-6 victory over the Model County.

Elsewhere, Laois bounced back from a heavy defeat at the hands of Longford to dig out a draw with Meath.

Colm O’Rourke’s side appeared to be on course for the win, after a point from Cillian O’Sullivan – who also scored both goals – gave the Royals a 2-10 to 0-11 lead after 57 minutes.

But the O’Moore County scored the last five points of the contest to ensure the spoils were shared in Páirc Tailteann.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Jordan Morris has a shot on goal blocked by Scott Osborne. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Longford made it two from two under Paddy Christie with an 11-point win over Carlow, while Offaly overcame Wicklow in Tullamore, 1-9 to 0-7 thanks to a second-half Anton Sullivan goal.

Results

Walsh Cup

Dublin 3-26 Antrim 2-22

O’Byrne Cup

Kildare 1-10 Louth 0-14

Westmeath 1-16 Wexford 0-6

Longford 0-15 Carlow 0-4

Meath 2-10 Laois 0-16

Offaly 1-9 Wicklow 0-7