Dublin club football championship game postponed as Raheny player tests positive for Covid-19

A general view of Parnell Park, where the game was due to take place.

TOMORROW’S DUBLIN SENIOR football championship game between Raheny and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh has been postponed after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Dublin GAA announced the news on Twitter this afternoon, confirming that it was a Raheny player that tested positive for the virus.

The Group 4 clash was due to take place in Parnell Park at 2.30pm, with deferred coverage to be shown on TG4 at 4.15pm.

Instead, the group’s other meeting of Castleknock and Kilmacud Crokes has now been moved to the Donnycarney venue with it getting the deferred TV treatment.

.@RahenyGAA’s #DSFC1 game against @plunketts_ie scheduled for tomorrow is postponed, as a Raheny player has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/cFbIGJUgLi — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 15, 2020

2018 champions Kilmacud are in pole position in the group, eyeing up their third victory after previous wins over Raheny and St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh.

Castleknock, meanwhile, are hoping to bounce back from a three-point defeat to Raheny last time out — and to add to their opening round win over Plunketts.

The game between Raheny and Plunketts was set to be a crucial one, with both sides needing a win.

It’s make-or-break weekend in the Dublin club football championship with plenty of games down for decision and quarter-final spots up for grabs.

Six games down for decision today in the #DSFC1, with quarter final places on the line



➡️ https://t.co/Uif8GdOUxS pic.twitter.com/jaMabB1O4u — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 15, 2020

