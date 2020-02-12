Dublin's Coláiste Eoin set up Leinster decider with St Kieran's after semi-final success

DUBLIN’S COLÁISTE EOIN set up a repeat of last year’s Leinster senior A hurling final against kingpins St Kieran’s after today’s semi-final success over Kilkenny CBS.

The Dublin side ran out 1-16 to 0-17 victors in this afternoon’s clash in Portlaoise with Padhraic Ó Luineacháin striking the only goal of the game.

Coláiste Eoin raced ahead in the first half, leading 0-8 to 0-2 after the opening quarter and stretching their advantage to nine points by the 22nd minute. Kilkenny CBS shot over the last four points of the half to be 0-12 to 0-7 adrift at the interval.

Then Ó Luineacháin raised that crucial green flag in the 38th minute and Coláiste Eoin went eight points clear. The Dublin outfit had to withstand a revival from Kilkenny CBS that saw them only trail by two points, 1-14 to 0-15, with five minutes remaining.

Yet Coláiste Eoin held on to book a spot in the Corn Uí Dhúill final where they will aim to avenge last year’s 1-17 to 2-7 loss.

St Kieran’s are undisputed dominant force in this grade with four title wins in the last five seasons and booked a place in the final last Saturday with their 1-15 to 0-13 triumph over Wexford’s Good Counsel New Ross.

R E S U L T



From the @TopOil Corn Ui Dhúill Semi Final@colaiste_eoin hold off a spirited @CBSKilkenny1859 to reach the Final for the second year in a row#FuelingTheFuture #FuelingIreland pic.twitter.com/iSGphdRkUd — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) February 12, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!