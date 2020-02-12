This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin's Coláiste Eoin set up Leinster decider with St Kieran's after semi-final success

A two-point success over Kilkenny CBS today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 4:19 PM
Coláiste Eoin are back in the Leinster final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN’S COLÁISTE EOIN set up a repeat of last year’s Leinster senior A hurling final against kingpins St Kieran’s after today’s semi-final success over Kilkenny CBS.

The Dublin side ran out 1-16 to 0-17 victors in this afternoon’s clash in Portlaoise with Padhraic Ó Luineacháin striking the only goal of the game.

Coláiste Eoin raced ahead in the first half, leading 0-8 to 0-2 after the opening quarter and stretching their advantage to nine points by the 22nd minute. Kilkenny CBS shot over the last four points of the half to be 0-12 to 0-7 adrift at the interval.

Then Ó Luineacháin raised that crucial green flag in the 38th minute and Coláiste Eoin went eight points clear. The Dublin outfit had to withstand a revival from Kilkenny CBS that saw them only trail by two points, 1-14 to 0-15, with five minutes remaining.

Yet Coláiste Eoin held on to book a spot in the Corn Uí Dhúill final where they will aim to avenge last year’s 1-17 to 2-7 loss.

St Kieran’s are undisputed dominant force in this grade with four title wins in the last five seasons and booked a place in the final last Saturday with their 1-15 to 0-13 triumph over Wexford’s Good Counsel New Ross.

