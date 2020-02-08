This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster kingpins St Kieran's close in on fifth provincial title in six seasons

Coláiste Eoin or Kilkenny CBS await in the final.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,027 Views 1 Comment
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

St Kieran’s College (Kilkenny) 1-15

Good Counsel College (Wexford) 0-13

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ST Kieran’s College took a step towards their fifth Leinster SAHC title in six years with victory over Good Counsel College.

The Kilkenny school ran out five-point winners on Saturday afternoon, 1-15 to 0-13, in the first of the Leinster semi-finals.

In difficult conditions in Fenagh, it was Good Counsel who took a slender advantage into the break, leading 0-7 to 0-5.

But Kieran’s hit the front with the game’s only goal four minutes after the restart, taking a 1-7 to 0-8 lead from which they never looked back.

They will play the winners of the second semi-final which sees Coláiste Eoin face Kilkenny CBS on Wednesday.

The42 Team

