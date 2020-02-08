Leinster kingpins St Kieran's close in on fifth provincial title in six seasons

St Kieran’s College (Kilkenny) 1-15

Good Counsel College (Wexford) 0-13

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ST Kieran’s College took a step towards their fifth Leinster SAHC title in six years with victory over Good Counsel College.

The Kilkenny school ran out five-point winners on Saturday afternoon, 1-15 to 0-13, in the first of the Leinster semi-finals.

In difficult conditions in Fenagh, it was Good Counsel who took a slender advantage into the break, leading 0-7 to 0-5.

But Kieran’s hit the front with the game’s only goal four minutes after the restart, taking a 1-7 to 0-8 lead from which they never looked back.

They will play the winners of the second semi-final which sees Coláiste Eoin face Kilkenny CBS on Wednesday.