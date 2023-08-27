In pictures: Notre Dame rout Navy in Aviva college football clash

NOTRE DAME WERE easy 42-3 winners over Navy in the season-opening College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Quarter-back Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns on what was his Notre Dame debut, completing 19 of 23 passes for 266 yards.

Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because the Premier League game between Brighton and West Ham – shown on the same US broadcaster as the Notre Dame/Navy clash – ran late because of the length of stoppage time.

Pregame performances included drums, fiddles and dancers on the Notre Dame end during warmups. There was also a US military flyover ahead of kick-off.

As part of the weekend celebrations, Dame Street was renamed Notre Dame Street and closed to traffic from 8pm on Friday to 10pm on Saturday.

The event brought an estimated 40,000 travelling fans to Dublin.

