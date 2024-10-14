Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kilmacud Crokes and Sarsfields in county final action. INPHO
Tune in

Dublin and Cork GAA county senior finals live on TV this weekend

The GAA’s interprovincial series is also live on TV.
6.53pm, 14 Oct 2024
0
0

COUNTY SENIOR FINAL day in Dublin and Cork gets the live TV treatment next Sunday afternoon.

The TG4 double-bill begins with the football decider in Dublin that pits Kilmacud Crokes against Cuala at 2.30pm in Parnell Park. Reigning champions Kilmacud are bidding for their fourth successive title, while Cuala are appearing in the final for the first time since 1988.

Aodán MacGearailt and Tomás Ó Flatharta provide the punditry for this game, while Cuán Ó Flatharta and Coman Goggins are on commentary duty.

Then after the hurling final in Cork involves Sarsfields and Imokilly at 4.15pm in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The all-East Cork game involves title holders Sarsfields against the divisional team that completed three-in-a-row between 2017 and 2019.

Analysis for the Cork final will be supplied by Donal O’Grady, Pat Fleury, and Tom Kenny, while O’Grady joins Brian Tyers on the commentary.

Before the weekend GAA TV coverage begins with the football inter-provincial series in Croke Park as the new FRC rules will be on show.

TG4 have Leinster v Connacht and Munster v Ulster on Friday night, with RTÉ showing the cup and shield finals on Saturday night.

Friday 18 October

GAA Interprovincial semi-finals

  • Leinster v Connacht, 6pm – TG4.
  • Munster v Ulster, 8pm – TG4.

Saturday 19 October

GAA Interprovincial finals

  • Shield final, 5.30pm – RTÉ News channel.
  • Cup final, 7.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday 20 October

Dublin senior football final

  • Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, 2.30pm – TG4.

Cork senior hurling final

  • Sarsfields v Imokilly, 4.15pm – TG4.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie