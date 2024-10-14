Dublin and Cork GAA county senior finals live on TV this weekend

COUNTY SENIOR FINAL day in Dublin and Cork gets the live TV treatment next Sunday afternoon.

The TG4 double-bill begins with the football decider in Dublin that pits Kilmacud Crokes against Cuala at 2.30pm in Parnell Park. Reigning champions Kilmacud are bidding for their fourth successive title, while Cuala are appearing in the final for the first time since 1988.

Aodán MacGearailt and Tomás Ó Flatharta provide the punditry for this game, while Cuán Ó Flatharta and Coman Goggins are on commentary duty.

Then after the hurling final in Cork involves Sarsfields and Imokilly at 4.15pm in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The all-East Cork game involves title holders Sarsfields against the divisional team that completed three-in-a-row between 2017 and 2019.

Analysis for the Cork final will be supplied by Donal O’Grady, Pat Fleury, and Tom Kenny, while O’Grady joins Brian Tyers on the commentary.

Before the weekend GAA TV coverage begins with the football inter-provincial series in Croke Park as the new FRC rules will be on show.

TG4 have Leinster v Connacht and Munster v Ulster on Friday night, with RTÉ showing the cup and shield finals on Saturday night.

Friday 18 October

GAA Interprovincial semi-finals

Leinster v Connacht, 6pm – TG4.

Munster v Ulster, 8pm – TG4.

Saturday 19 October

GAA Interprovincial finals

Shield final, 5.30pm – RTÉ News channel.

Cup final, 7.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday 20 October

Dublin senior football final

Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, 2.30pm – TG4.

Cork senior hurling final