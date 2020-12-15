Bohan braced for 'great festival' of Dublin football as old foes stand in the way of four-in-a-row

15 ALL-IRELAND FINALS. Cork 11, Dublin 4.

From 2005 to 2016, the Rebels ruled the roost but Dublin broke the chain in 2010. And after turning three consecutive decider defeats into three successes, the four-in-a-row is now on for Mick Bohan’s side.

Their rivalry has been well documented through the years, as has their mutual respect and understanding for what these great heavyweights have done for the game of ladies football.

Each and every time they’ve met over the past few years, in championship or in league action, has been a fierce battle. And nothing less is expected as the sides renew rivalries in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior final at Croke Park [throw-in 3.30pm, live on TG4].

Bohan, more than anyone, knows what’s around the corner as Dublin and Cork go head-to-head in their fifth decider in seven years.

“I can expect that they never stop,” he told DubsTV when asked what he expects from Ephie Fitzgerald’s Leesiders. “I can expect the exact same thing that I expect of our group, no matter what the scoreboard says that they’ll go until the end. Two great teams.

“If I wasn’t involved in it, I’d be really looking forward to this one because the pair of them will go at each other and that’s what they’ve done.

In my experience and in the time that I’ve been involved with this group against Cork, they’ve nothing but respect for them — and it’s respect that they’ve highly earned. It will be two groups of footballers going at it to the nth degree and the best team will win.

While focusing on his side’s efforts, Bohan also acknowledged how a big of a weekend this is for Dublin football and discussed how delighted he is to be involved.

On Saturday, Dessie Farrell’s men go in search of sixth All-Ireland title on the bounce against Mayo, while the U20s face Galway in their own national showpiece, which acts as the curtain raiser.

Understandably, it brings back golden memories of last September when the men’s and ladies senior teams delivered five-in-a-row and three-in-a-row respectively in the one weekend.

“Like everybody, we look forward to the Saturday and can’t wait to watch the lads play their old foes, Mayo,” Bohan said. “A great festival, we’d be very happy to get the same results as the last time both Dublin teams took flight on the same weekend.

“Look, they’re independent games, they take on a life of their own and I’m sure they’ll be supporting us somewhere on the Sunday, but we won’t have the luxury of doing that on the Saturday. Look, we’ll be roaring.”

Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne.

In the interview, Bohan — who’s been at the helm since taking the reins from Gregory McGonigle ahead of the 2017 campaign – spoke about how difficult the 2020 season has been as a whole, from feeling motivation waning to the lack of enjoyment and cutting the panel, while also praising his group and assessing their form ahead of Sunday.

The Clontarf clubman also issued the latest update on Sinéad Aherne, who is in a race against time against a hamstring injury, though the three-in-a-row winning captain outlined last week that she is winning.

“Sinead obviously is rehabbing an injury at the moment, and we have a few knocks and niggles still but look, they’re in great spirits and they’re working hard to get themselves on the field.

“We’re obviously looking forward to it at this most unusual time of year. It’s probably made the last couple of weeks easier for us, we’ve had a purpose that other people haven’t had.”

