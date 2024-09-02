Advertisement
Midleton's Conor Lehane and Castleknock's Ciaran Kilkenny. INPHO
Dublin and Cork senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday

Live coverage from Parnell Park and Páirc Uí Rinn.
12.08pm, 2 Sep 2024
THE DUBLIN FOOTBALL and Cork hurling senior championships are in the spotlight in next Sunday’s live GAA club action on TG4.

The Dublin senior football championship reaches the close of the round-robin stage with the televised encounter featuring Raheny against Castleknock.

The teams meet in Parnell Park at 2.15pm in Group 2. Both sides have two points after two games, one win and one defeat apiece. 

With Na Fianna top on four points and already qualified, both Raheny and Castleknock chase the victory to advance with them to the knockout stages. A draw will suffice for Raheny to progress as they currently have a scoring difference of +5, while Castleknock are on 0.

Dublin senior players will be in action as Raheny can call on Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, and Sean McMahon, while Ciaran Kilkenny is the marquee name in the Castleknock ranks.

brian-fenton Raheny's Brian Fenton. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In Cork, the last round of the premier senior hurling championship group stage features East Cork rivals Midleton against Erins Own in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Both sides are still in contention to qualify for the knockout stages. Midleton are top of the group on scoring difference, just ahead of Kanturk, after the teams drew on Saturday.

A point will ensure Midleton, who are on three points, progress, while Erins Own are in third place on two points and need a win to go forward.

The game will see Cork seniors Tommy O’Connell, Conor Lehane and Brion Saunderson in action for Midleton, while their county team-mate Robbie O’Flynn is the star name in the Erins Own ranks.

robbie-oflynn-and-conor-leen Erins Own player Robbie O'Flynn in action in the All-Ireland hurling final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 8 September

Dublin Senior Football Championship

  • Group 2: Raheny v Castleknock, Parnell Park, 2.15pm.

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship

  • Group 3: Midleton v Erins Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.
