No Michael Murphy as Donegal and Dublin name teams for league clash

MICHAEL MURPHY HAS not be included in the Donegal matchday squad for tomorrow’s Division 1 National Football League meeting with Dublin.

Jim McGuinness has named a strong starting team for the county’s first competitive game of 2025 — last weekend’s opener against Kerry was postponed — but the returning Murphy is absent from the matchday 26.

Finbarr Roarty is set to make his league debut in tomorrow night’s fixture at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey [throw-in 7.30pm, TG4].

Dublin, meanwhile, have made one change to the starting team that beat Mayo at Croke Park last weekend.

Dessie Farrell has selected Seán MacMahon to start ahead of Eoin Murchan.

The Dublin Senior Football team to face Donegal on Saturday evening in Ballybofey has been named 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/JL4IEapbsm — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 31, 2025

Tyrone have named an unchanged side for their trip to BOX-IT Athletic Grounds to face Armagh tomorrow night [throw in 6pm, RTÉ 2].

The All-Ireland champions, meanwhile, have made three switches in personnel with Paddy Burns, Jarly Óg Burns and Cian McConville coming into the starting team. Shane McParlan, Niall Grimley and Jason Duffy drop out.

Kerry have again selected two debutants for their trip to Derry on Sunday [throw-in 12.30pm, TG4].

Jack O’Connor has made one change to the team he named to face Donegal last weekend, before that game was called off. Graham O’Sullivan starts ahead of Mike Breen, with Listowel Emmets clubman Eddie Healy and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich of An Gaeltacht set to make their senior debuts at corner-back and midfield respectively.

The Derry team has not yet been posted to social media.

Meanwhile, Mayo and Galway have both named unchanged sides for their meeting at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park on Sunday [throw-in 2.30pm, TG4]

Donegal (v Dublin)

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

8. Michael Langan (St Michael’s), 9. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)

10. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair), 11. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 12. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

13. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 14. Oisin Gallen (Sean MacCumhaill’s), 15. Odhrán Doherty (Naomh Conaill).

Dublin (v Donegal)

1. Gavin Sheridan (St Brigid’s)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 7. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

8. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 9. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

10. Kevin Lahiff (St Jude’s), 11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 14. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 15. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)

Kerry (v Derry)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

13. Conor Geaney (Dingle), 14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Armagh (v Tyrone)

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Tomás McCormack (Annaghmore), 3. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 4. Paddy Burns (Burren)

5. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s), 6. Aidan Forker (captain, Maghery), 7. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s)

8. Ben Crealey (Maghery), 9. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

10. Oisin Conaty (Tír na nÓg), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Darragh McMullan (Madden)

13. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen Rangers), 14. Andrew Murnin (St. Paul’s, Lurgan), 15. Stefan Campbell (Clan na nGael)

Tyrone (v Armagh)

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Aidan Clarke (Omagh), 3. Peter Teague (Dromore), 4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

5. Frank Burns (Pomeroy), 6. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 7. Shea O’Hare (Ardboe)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Liam Gray (Trillick)

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick), 11. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 12. Ciaran Daly (Trillick)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Ronan Cassidy (Donaghmore)

Mayo (v Galway)

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Fenton Kelly (Davitts),

8. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conor Reid (Moy Davitts), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12. 12. Davitt Neary (Breaffy)

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarafields), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Galway (v Mayo)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Sean Fitzgerald (Barna), 4. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 7. Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 11. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal), 12. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

13. Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach), 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Sam O’Neill (St. James’)