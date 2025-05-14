'It cuts deep. It just wasn't our day' - Meath's Leinster final pain

THE PAIN OF Sunday’s Leinster final defeat remains raw for Meath.

“It kind of cuts deep,” Mathew Costello tells The 42 at one stage, reflecting on the two-point defeat to Louth in Croke Park.

“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our day. We didn’t get the rub of the green at the right times. In fairness to Louth, I think they were full credit for their win. They were just better on the day.

“Obviously the last few days have been quite tough after losing, but we’re hoping that will kind of spark something in us and there’s plenty of better days ahead.”

Costello hasn’t watched the game back yet: he’s trying to avoid the post-mortem, but will have to relive it all in team analysis this week.

The home stretch will bring some particularly difficult viewing.

Advertisement

Costello rattled the net with 61:35 on the clock to move Meath one point ahead, 1-18 to 3-11. He clenched his fist in a low-key celebration to Hill 16, and surely thought the Royals might push on to win.

Costello celebrates scoring his goal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Wee county, however, tagged on another 0-3 as they controlled the closing stages.

A two-point free from Sam Mulroy — Meath manager Robbie Brennan was unhappy with its award but Costello would not “give ourselves excuses of refereeing decisions” — and the insurance score from Craig Lennon sealed a first Leinster senior title in 68 years.

“It was disappointing, really. Momentum was up because of the goal and the crowd was up, but unfortunately, we just couldn’t get the ball back. All credit has to go to Louth there for kind of killing the clock. They managed it very well, unfortunately for us.”

The hooter brings a “whole new thought process,” Costello says, but the Dunshaughlin forward doesn’t see the recent arrival as an issue.

“In years gone by, Louth would probably be trying to attack to get another score, because they want to go two or three up, and all of a sudden they might take a bit more chances, and we’ll then get the ball back. Whereas now, with the definitive end with the hooter, they can be a bit more relaxed on it, because they know all they have to do is just keep it out of our hands. It’s very difficult to take it off a team that are so good at keeping possession.

“I mean if it was us keeping the ball, you’d have no problem with the hooter. It’s the rule that’s there, you just deal with it.

“The learning is just to probably recognise the opportunity that’s there, and realise that you really only have about two minutes to get the ball back. Then it’s about good tackling and being able to strip the ball — it’s no good in giving a foul away in that situation. It’s hard to know, it’s something we’ll discuss as a group and try and come up with a way of making sure we get the ball back.”

Result aside, Costello reflects on the occasion and spectacle positively. A crowd of 65,786 watched on at GAA HQ, the sea of green and gold, and red and white, a sight to behold.

Meath and Louth parade in front of Hill 16. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Yes, it feels like a missed opportunity now — probably even more so after the monumental Dublin win — but it will be used as a learning experience and motivation going forward.

“It was an amazing experience. Obviously, if the result had gone our way, you’d probably call it the best sporting day of your life, but it just wasn’t to be.

“Even the parade walking around before the game was like nothing I’ve ever experienced — and I’m not sure if I’ll ever get to experience something like that again. Obviously, for the first time, it’s going to be amazing. It was class. Both sets of fans really came out and gave their all. It was brilliant to be a part of.

“It was important for us to witness a crowd like that and experience that sort of occasion. If you’re going to go anywhere in this sport, you’ve got to be able to deal with 60-70,000 plus in Croke Park.”

“You learn a lot more from a loss than you do a win as well, which is hard to say now and hard to take, but we’ve got to believe that it will stand to us,” Costello adds, the focus now switching to the All-Ireland group stages where Cork, Roscommon and Kerry lie in wait.

Meath’s opening tie is against Cork Saturday 24 May in Navan.

Related Reads 'It’s nice now 15 years on to say, ‘I actually have a medal’, to put that to bed' The feeling, the heart, the soul: Clones and Croke Park get us in the guts

*****

Mathew Costello was yesterday named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month in football for April

*****