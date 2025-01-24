Kerry and Cork hand out debuts for opening round of league action

THERE ARE TWO debutants in the Kerry football team set to host Donegal in Division 1 of the National Football League on Sunday (1.45pm), with Listowel Emmets clubman Eddie Healy starting at corner-back and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich of An Ghaeltacht named in midfield.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has also named his team for tomorrow’s clash with Dublin at Croke Park (7.30pm).

McStay has handed Breaffy forward Davitt Neary his competitive debut, while Stephen Coen captains the side.

Newcomers Sean Walsh and Sean McDonnell start for Cork in their Division 2 meeting with Meath.

Walsh lines out in midfield with McDonnell at corner-forward, while Neil Lordan, an All-Ireland minor winner in 2019, starts at corner-back.

New Dublin hurling manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has included a number of new faces in his squad for tomorrow’s opener against Antrim at Croke Park (5.15pm).

David Lucey, Iain Ó hEithir, Paddy Dunleavy, who are among 17 new players to the Dublin panel for 2025, all start.

There’s also a fresh look to the Tipperary team that will take on Galway in Salthill on Sunday (3.45pm), with Michael Corcoran, Sam O’Farrell, Darragh McCarthy and Dylan Walsh all set to earn their senior debuts.

Football

Kerry:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

10. Ruairí Murphy (Listry), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), 15. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

Mayo:

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Sam Callinan Ballina (Stephenites), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conor Reid (Moy Davitts), 11. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 12. Davitt Neary (Breaffy)

13. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Cork:

1. Míchéal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’ Mahony (Knocknagree) – capt, 4. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 15. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)

Hurling

Dublin:

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Iain O hEithir (Ballinteer St. Johns)

5. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St. Endas), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Burke (St. Vincents)

10. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Cian O’Sullivan (St. Brigid’s), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. John Hetherton (St. Vincents), 15. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

Tipperary:

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)

2. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Eire Óg), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina), 9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg), 12. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

13. Andy Ormond (JK Brackens), 14. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 15. Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry)