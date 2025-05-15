O'Connor and Ryan return for Kerry, Paudie Clifford absent from squad

KERRY BRING DIARMUID O’Connor and Shane Ryan back into their starting side for their opening All-Ireland SFC group game against Roscommon on Saturday afternoon.

Paudie Clifford is a notable absentee from the match squad announced tonight. He missed the Munster final win over Clare due to suspension after being sent-off in the semi-final against Cork.

O’Connor returns at midfield, having been out injured since mid-March with a shoulder problem sustained against Armagh, while Ryan comes back in goal, after going off injured against Cork.

Shane Murphy and Tony Brosnan drop to the bench, while Joe O’Connor moves tow ing-forward.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is 2.30pm with live coverage on GAA+.

Kerry (v Roscommon)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Míchéal Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle).

Subs