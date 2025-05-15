The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
O'Connor and Ryan return for Kerry, Paudie Clifford absent from squad
KERRY BRING DIARMUID O’Connor and Shane Ryan back into their starting side for their opening All-Ireland SFC group game against Roscommon on Saturday afternoon.
Paudie Clifford is a notable absentee from the match squad announced tonight. He missed the Munster final win over Clare due to suspension after being sent-off in the semi-final against Cork.
O’Connor returns at midfield, having been out injured since mid-March with a shoulder problem sustained against Armagh, while Ryan comes back in goal, after going off injured against Cork.
Shane Murphy and Tony Brosnan drop to the bench, while Joe O’Connor moves tow ing-forward.
Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is 2.30pm with live coverage on GAA+.
Kerry (v Roscommon)
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore
2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)
10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Míchéal Burns (Dr Crokes)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle).
Subs
