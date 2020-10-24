Dublin football and hurling teams unveiled for league and championship clashes

Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell and hurling boss Mattie Kenny. Source: Inpho.

DUBLIN HURLING MANAGER Mattie Kenny has named his starting team for this evening’s Leinster championship quarter-final battle against Laois at Croke Park [throw-in 6pm, live on Sky Sports Mix].

Chris Crummey starts at centre-half forward, while there are debuts in store for St Vincent’s defender Conor Burke and Thomas Davis ace David Keogh at half-forward.

Danny Sutcliffe, who joins Crummey in the half-forward line, and Cuala midfielder Seán Moran come as the oldest outfield players — Alan Nolan starts between the posts — as Kenny opts for an injection of youth.

Dublin will be hoping to avenge last year’s shock championship defeat to Laois, while this evening’s winners advance to face Kilkenny in next weekend’s provincial final.

Here is the Dublin Senior hurling team to face Laois this evening in the Leinster Quarter Final at Croke Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/NuIVq0KrpB — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Dessie Farrell has named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s National Football League clash with Galway in Salthill.

After a win over Meath last weekend, legendary goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton extends the record he broke as Dublin’s longest serving senior footballer in his 20th campaign.

Dean Rock will also be looking to extend his all-time scoring record, while Jonny Cooper is due to start despite limping off in Parnell Park last time out.

Kerry are on track to be crowned Division 1 champions today, but if Donegal beat them, then victory for Dublin or Galway tomorrow would see them win it out.

Dublin footballers (vs Galway)

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams).

Dublin hurlers (vs Laois)

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

5. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s)

6. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

7. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

8. Seán Moran (Cuala)

9. Riain McBride (St. Vincent’s)

10. Cian Boland (St. Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)

11. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

14. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)

15. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes).

Laois side here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!