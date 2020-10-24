BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 24 October 2020
Dublin football and hurling teams unveiled for league and championship clashes

Chris Crummey starts at centre-forward for the hurlers against Laois with two debuts in store, while Dessie Farrell keeps his footballers unchanged.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 1:15 PM
59 minutes ago 1,570 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5243895

dessie Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell and hurling boss Mattie Kenny. Source: Inpho.

DUBLIN HURLING MANAGER Mattie Kenny has named his starting team for this evening’s Leinster championship quarter-final battle against Laois at Croke Park [throw-in 6pm, live on Sky Sports Mix].

Chris Crummey starts at centre-half forward, while there are debuts in store for St Vincent’s defender Conor Burke and Thomas Davis ace David Keogh at half-forward.

Danny Sutcliffe, who joins Crummey in the half-forward line, and Cuala midfielder Seán Moran come as the oldest outfield players — Alan Nolan starts between the posts — as Kenny opts for an injection of youth.

Dublin will be hoping to avenge last year’s shock championship defeat to Laois, while this evening’s winners advance to face Kilkenny in next weekend’s provincial final.

Meanwhile, Dessie Farrell has named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s National Football League clash with Galway in Salthill.

After a win over Meath last weekend, legendary goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton extends the record he broke as Dublin’s longest serving senior footballer in his 20th campaign.

Dean Rock will also be looking to extend his all-time scoring record, while Jonny Cooper is due to start despite limping off in Parnell Park last time out.

Kerry are on track to be crowned Division 1 champions today, but if Donegal beat them, then victory for Dublin or Galway tomorrow would see them win it out.

Dublin footballers (vs Galway)

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams).

Dublin hurlers (vs Laois)

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

5. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s)
6. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)
7. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

8. Seán Moran (Cuala)
9. Riain McBride (St. Vincent’s)

10. Cian Boland (St. Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)
11. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
14. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)
15. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes).

Laois side here.

