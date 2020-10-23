Limerick and Laois unveil sides for hurling championship openers

THE LIMERICK SIDE to face Clare and the Laois team to take on Dublin have both been named tonight.

John Kiely has retained 13 of the side that started against Kilkenny in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

The two players to lose out are injured full-back line duo Mike Casey and Richie English, with Barry Nash and Paddy O’Loughlin introduced to the side.

O’Loughlin takes up the wing-back position as Dan Morrissey moves to the edge of the square for Sunday’s Munster SHC tie at Semple Stadium against Clare. Nash, traditionally a forward before making a switch to wing-back under Kiely, is named to start in the corner.

Meanwhile, the Laois team searching for consecutive championship victories against Dublin features three debutants.

Eddie Brennan includes Ronan Broderick, Fiachra Fennell and James Keyes in the team as Laois show seven changes in total from the side that completed a famous win over Dublin in 2019.

Limerick (vs Clare)

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Laois (vs Dublin)

1. Enda Rowland

2. Lee Cleere

3. Sean Downey

4. Donnchadh Hartnett

5. Ronan Broderick

6. Padraig Delaney

7. Ryan Mullaney

8. Fiachra C Fennell

9. Patrick Purcell

10. Aaron Dunphy

11. Willie Dunphy

12. James Ryan

13. James Keyes

14. Ross King

15. Stephen Maher

