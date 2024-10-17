What do you think of Dublin's alternate GAA jersey?

DUBLIN GAA HAVE unveilled a new alternate jersey for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The jersey will be worn by Dublin’s two senior football teams, along with the camogie and hurling teams in select matches throughout the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The shirt is designed in partnership with O’Neill’s and sponsored by Staycity Aparthotels.

“We understand the history and impact Dublin GAA has across our city and county and are delighted that players and supporters of all four codes of Dublin GAA to have an opportunity display that connection with this new jersey,” said Dublin GAA Commercial and Marketing Director Tomás Quinn.

“We look forward to the teams wearing it in 2025 and beyond and seeing our supporters in it in grounds all across the country.”

Dublin hurler Paddy Smyth Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Dublin Ladies footballer Leah Caffrey. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE