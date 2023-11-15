Dublin GAA announce new sponsorship deal with StayCity

DUBLIN GAA HAVE announced StayCity as their new main sponsor.

Confirmation of the new five-year arrangement arrived at a launch at Parnell Park this morning.

American insurance giant AIG announced an end to its successful long-term partnership with Dublin’s senior inter-county teams earlier this year.

Dublin GAA are delighted to announce @Staycity as our new primary sponsor. #UpTheDubs — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 15, 2023

The 10-year sponsorship deal, one of the association’s most lucrative commercial partnerships and one of the longest in Irish sporting history, was worth an estimated €1 million a year.

StayCity is a Dublin-based short-term apartment rental company and this deal will see them sponsoring the county’s hurling, camogie and football teams across all levels.

Dublin are the reigning All-Ireland men’s and ladies football champions, with Dessie Farrell and Mick Bohan staying in their respective managerial positions for 2024.

Players from each of the four senior inter-county teams were present at this morning’s launch to mark the announcement of Dublin GAA’s new main sponsor.