Dublin release GAA club plans with September dates for county finals

DUBLIN GAA PLAN to have their county senior finals in both codes completed by mid September and will retain their existing formats which start with group round-robin games.

Ballyboden St-Enda's players celebrate their senior football triumph last year Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Cuala won the Dublin senior hurling title last year

The senior hurling championship in the capital will commence on the weekend of 18/19 July with Round 1 games and the football equivalent is to start a week later on 25/26 July. Matches will then be played on alternate weeks with fixture details to be announced soon.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals with semi-final action in hurling set for 5/6 September and the final on 12/13 September.

The football semi-final ties will be held on 12/13 September before the final of senior 1 and 2 football competitions round things off on the weekend of 19/20 September.

The draws made back in February for the groups will stand. Football champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s will take on St Vincent’s, Clontarf and Whitehall Colmcilles while hurling kingpins Cuala will meet Thomas Davis, Na Fianna and Setanta.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!