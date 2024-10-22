Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tune in

Dublin, Galway and Limerick county senior finals live on TV this weekend

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy.
6.23pm, 22 Oct 2024
0
0

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Galway and Limerick are all set to be televised live as part of this weekend’s GAA club action.

The Dublin hurling decider on Saturday night is on RTÉ as reigning champions Na Fianna play the Kilmacud Crokes side that defeated them in the 2021 and 2022 deciders.

On Sunday afternoon on TG4, it’s a repeat of the Galway final from last year with title holders Corofin playing Maigh Cuilinn.

Then it’s the Limerick hurling decider with another team defending their crown as Na Piarsaigh play a Doon team, seeking their club’s maiden championship at this level.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • 7.45pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna – Dublin senior hurling final – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • 2.15pm: Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn – Galway senior football final – TG4.
  • 4pm: Doon v Na Piarsaigh – Limerick senior hurling final – TG4.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie