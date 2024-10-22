Dublin, Galway and Limerick county senior finals live on TV this weekend

COUNTY SENIOR FINALS in Dublin, Galway and Limerick are all set to be televised live as part of this weekend’s GAA club action.

The Dublin hurling decider on Saturday night is on RTÉ as reigning champions Na Fianna play the Kilmacud Crokes side that defeated them in the 2021 and 2022 deciders.

On Sunday afternoon on TG4, it’s a repeat of the Galway final from last year with title holders Corofin playing Maigh Cuilinn.

Then it’s the Limerick hurling decider with another team defending their crown as Na Piarsaigh play a Doon team, seeking their club’s maiden championship at this level.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

7.45pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna – Dublin senior hurling final – RTÉ 2.

Sunday