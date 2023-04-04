Leinster Council confirm Dublin hurling games switch to Croke Park

DUBLIN HURLERS WILL have the opportunity to play in front of the Croke Park crowd twice in the Leinster senior championship this season, after a switch from Parnell Park.

Micheál Donoghue’s team will play Wexford on 6 May, in Croke Park with a 5pm throw-in.

The second game to be moved was the 28 May tie against Galway, which will commence at 2pm.

The Leinster Council have confirmed to The42 that the games will be played at the Jones’ Road venue, news first reported today by The Irish Examiner.

Dublin open their campaign with a trip to Antrim on 22 April at Corrigan Park. The Saffron hurlers have returned from a five-night training camp in Portugal, having raised the funds themselves, and departed the day after they beat Laois in the Allianz league.

The Dublin game the following weekend, on 29 April against Westmeath, will remain in Parnell Park, a tighter pitch that players have recently spoken about not suiting their age and experience profile.

