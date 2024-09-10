Dublin appoint Niall Ó Ceallacháin as senior hurling boss

NIALL Ó CEALLACHÁÍN will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers on a three-year term.

Na Fianna man Ó Ceallacháin was ratified at meeting of the Dublin County Board tonight.

Ó Ceallacháin will head a management team which also consists of David Curtin (Ballyboden St Endas), Donal McGovern (Kilmacud Crokes) and Nigel O’Hara (Na Fianna).

Currently chasing back-to-back county senior titles with Na Fianna, Ó Ceallacháin has been instrumental to the club’s ascent in the Dublin hurling pecking order.

Na Fianna’s senior title last year was the first in the club’s history and backed up a period of underage success. They were later narrowly defeated in their provincial decider by Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels.

Dublin county board chairman Mick Seavers said: “We look forward to working with Niall and his management team in 2025 and beyond.

“They will bring a huge passion and enthusiasm for Dublin hurling to the role and have a detailed knowledge of the Dublin club hurling scene.

“We wish him, his management team and the panel all the very best in the coming seasons.”