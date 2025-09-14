All-Ireland champions Na Fianna to face Cuala in Dublin hurling quarter-finals

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR club hurling champions Na Fianna will face Cuala in an intriguing Dublin quarter-final.

The last-eight pairings were confirmed following the completion of the group games yesterday.

Cuala, All-Ireland champions in 2017 and 2018, beat Kilmacud Crokes to seal their progression.

The Dalkey outfit finished up 0-26 to 1-21 winners over their southside rivals at Parnell Park.

Con O’Callaghan scored 0-2, while Galway hurler Donal O’Shea hit 0-10 (7 frees, 1 ’65, 1 sideline). Brian Hayes bagged Kilmacud’s goal, with last year’s finalists progressing top of their group.

Crokes play Naomh Barróg in their quarter-final, with St Vincent’s and Ballyboden St Enda’s, and Lucan Sarsfields and St Brigid’s, also going head to head.

Na Fianna have won the last two county titles, with Kilmacud (2021 and 2022) and Cuala (2019 and 2020) previously completing back to back successes. Ballyboden reigned supreme in 2018, following a replay.

Meanwhile, St Jude’s and St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh, and Whitehall Colmcille and Craobh Chiaráin, contest the relegation play-offs.

2025 Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 1 hurling quarter-finals

Na Fianna v Cuala

Lucan Sarsfields v St Brigid’s

Kilmacud Crokes v Naomh Barróg

St Vincent’s v Ballyboden St Enda’s

Fixture details TBC