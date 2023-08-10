Dublin and Kerry's All-Ireland finalists returning to club duty this weekend

DUBLIN AND KERRY’S All-Ireland finalists are returning to action with their clubs this weekend.

The Dublin SFC already got underway last night, with 13 more senior 1 and 2 games down for decision on Friday and Saturday.

All-Ireland club champions Kilmacud Crokes meet St Sylvesters at Parnell Park on Saturday (5pm), with man of the match against Kerry Paul Mannion hoping to carry on his flying form.

Earlier that afternoon at the same venue, Eoin Murchan’s Na Fianna, runners-up last year, face off with Tom Lahiff’s St Jude’s (3.30pm).

Advertisement

On Friday at the county grounds, Cormac Costello and Lee Gannon will be putting on a show as Whitehall Colmcille clash with record champions St Vincent’s.

O’Toole Park will host the other two senior 1 openers on Saturday, with Thomas Davis facing Lucan Sarsfields in the first game (3.30pm) as defenders Cian Murphy and Daire Newcombe line out on either side.

Then, at 5.30pm it’s the turn of Cuala, featuring Michael Fitzsimons and Con O’Callaghan, up against Raheny, who have the imposing trio of Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, and Seán McMahon around the middle.

The senior 2 games all throw-in on Saturday at 6.15pm. Jack McCaffrey’s Clontarf visit Portmarnock to play Naomh Mearnóg, David Byrne’s Naomh Ólaf are away to St Mary’s Saggart, and Seán Bugler’s St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh host Round Towers.

Meanwhile, Kerry captain David Clifford and brother Paudie will make a headline return to action for Fossa at Austin Stack Park on Saturday (5pm). The All-Ireland junior champions begin life in the intermediate grade against An Ghaeltacht, featuring Brian Ó Beaglaoich.

That game precedes the senior clash of Dr Crokes and Dingle (7pm). Gavin White, Shane Murphy, Micheál Burns, and Tony Brosnan, who missed the All-Ireland final, are the Killarney side’s Kerry representatives, while Tom and Barry Dan O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney line out for Dingle.

Kerins O’Rahillys are the reigning senior club champions, with divisional side East Kerry taking the county title later last year.

The Strand Road club face All-Ireland intermediate champions Rathmore, featuring Paul Murphy and goalkeeper Shane Ryan in attack, at Fitzgerald Stadium also on Saturday (5pm).

The Spillanes, Adrian and Killian, and Tadhg Morley are set for action with Templenoe meeting Dara Moynihan’s Spa at Kenmare on Sunday (2pm).

Kenmare Shamrocks men Seán O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien will take the field at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday (1.30pm) for the other senior game against Na Gaeil, who include Kerry midfield pairing Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry.

Others who saw game time during the All-Ireland final and will return this weekend include Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses v Ballyduff), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue v Austin Stacks), and Mike Breen (Beaufort v Glenbeigh-Glencar).