Who do you think will win today's All-Ireland LGFA senior final?

A NOVEL PAIRING awaits in the LGFA’s 50th All-Ireland senior decider.

Heavyweights Dublin and Kerry meet in the final for the very first time this evening. Throw-in at Croke Park is 4pm, with Down and Limerick, and Clare and Kildare, going head-to-head for junior and intermediate glory beforehand.

After back-to-back wins for Meath, the Brendan Martin Cup will winter elsewhere.

Five-time winners Dublin are back on the biggest stage for the first time since their 2021 defeat to the Royals. Mick Bohan’s new-look side now go in search of a sixth crown after they completed their four in-a-row tilt in ’20.

Kerry, meanwhile, are eyeing a record 12th title as they look to end a 30-year wait for senior success. Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s resurgent charges dethroned Meath at the quarter-final stage, going some way towards atoning for last year’s decider defeat.

But they will only fully put it to bed by reaching the Holy Grail today.

An enthralling battle lies ahead, the third between the pair in 2023. Will it be three wins in-a-row for Kerry, or third time lucky for the Dubs? Cast your vote in our poll, or let us know what you think in the comments section below.

