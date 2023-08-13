Dublin dominate Kerry to secure first All-Ireland title since 2020

Dublin 0-18

Kerry 1-10

DUBLIN ARE ALL-IRELAND senior ladies football champions once again.

Hannah Tyrrell led the scoring charge as Mick Bohan’s new-look side powered back to the top table, lifting the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2020 — and their sixth in total.

The Sky Blues dominated in every facet, Kerry falling short in the decider for the second year running as their wait for a first All-Ireland since 1993 lingers on.

Carla Rowe, who excelled in the second half, lifted the silver amidst another outpour of Dublin emotion at Croke Park. 45,326 fans watched the LGFA’s 50th senior final (the attendance fell well short of the 2019 record of 56,114) — and the first showpiece meeting of these heavyweights.

The first half belonged to Dublin — and Tyrrell. She finished the opening period with 0-8, four of that coming from play, Bohan’s charges setting the tone as they stormed into a seven-point half-time lead.

Inside one minute, the Dubs were two points up with the Na Fianna sharpshooter and Orlagh Nolan on target. The Sky Blues pressed Ciara Butler’s kick-out from the get-go and Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s Kerry side really struggled.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, their main scoring outlet, was shackled by Leah Caffrey and restricted to frees. She blazed a goal chance over in the 12th minute, the score left 0-5 to 0-3, and Kerry didn’t score for 16 minutes thereafter, when it stood 0-11 to 0-4 by the break.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jennifer Dunne was excellent for the Sky Blues. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin were fast and furious, with the electric Jennifer Dunne and Caoimhe O’Connor also joining Tyrrell on the scoresheet. Everything the former Ireland rugby international touched turned to gold, the Green and Gold unable to get to grips with her deadly left boot as Kayleigh Cronin took over marking duties from Ciara Murphy as the half wore on.

Niamh Carmody was the Kingdom’s only other scorer early on aside from Ní Mhuircheartaigh, while Eilish O’Dowd produced a spectacular block to deny Lorraine Scanlon. This was indicative of a key battle on the pitch; O’Dowd and Dunne dominating Scanlon and Louise Galvin in the middle.

The sides hit 0-4 a-piece in the third quarter, but Dublin continued to dominate. Kerry lived off Ní Mhuircheartaigh frees while Carmody added another effort, but their decision making really let them down. Having squeezed Abby Shiels’ kick-out, Danielle O’Leary shot well wide in anger despite the presence of several runners.

Dublin had that time and time again, always finding the shooter in the best position. Kate Sullivan, Carla Rowe (two) and Niamh Hetherton — with her first involvement off the bench — all picked off scores.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO The women’s senior All-Ireland final winning captains from the last 50 years on the 50th anniversary of the Ladies Senior Football Championship Final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Kingdom rolled the dice by introducing captain Síofra O’Shea despite a recent cruciate ligament knee injury, but the battle between Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Caffrey remained the focal point.

After Dunne and Rowe, and Aishling O’Connell, traded points, the Corca Dhuibhne great found the back of the net in the 55th minute. Substitute Amy Harrington squared it to Ní Mhuircheartaigh to palm home, but it was all but a consolation goal amidst a late push.

Rowe sealed a five-point win with a stunning individual score, and Dublin reigned supreme once more.

Scorers for Dublin: Hannah Tyrrell 0-8 (4f), Carla Rowe 0-4 (1f), Jennifer Dunne 0-2, Orlagh Nolan, Caoimhe O’Connor, Kate Sullivan, Niamh Hetherton all 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (6f), Niamh Carmody 0-2, Aishling O’Connell 0-1.

Dublin

1. Abby Shiels (Lucan Sarsfields)

2. Niamh Crowley (Fingallians), 3. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes), 6. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 7. Niamh Donlon (St Oliver Plunketts ER)

8. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala), 9. Eilish O’Dowd (Na Fianna)

10. Caoimhe O’Connor (Clontarf), 11. Orlagh Nolan (Balinteer St Johns), 12. Kate Sullivan (St Sylvester’s)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 14. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire — captain), Jodi Egan (Foxrock Cabinteely)

Subs

20. Ellen Gribben (St Brigid’s) for Jodi Egan (HT)

23. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf) for Aoife Kane (41)

24. Sinead Aherne (St Sylvester’s) for Kate Sullivan (56)

30. Danielle Lawless (St Sylvester’s) for Ellen Gribben (59)

Kerry

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

2. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds) 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes) 4. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds), 9. Louise Galvin (Finuge St Senans)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge St Senans), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), 12 Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels)

13. Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne).

Subs

17. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil) for Louise Galvin (HT)

30. Siofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels) for Hannah O’Donogue (42)

18. Amy Harrington (Inbhear Scéine Gaels) for Niamh Ní Chonchúir (46)

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).