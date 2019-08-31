This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about the Dublin v Kerry rivalry?

The old foes will do battle in the All-Ireland final this weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,322 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4784057

Let's start with an easy one. Which Kerry player kicked this iconic free in the 1978 All-Ireland final against Dublin?
Pat Spillane
Ger Power

Mikey Sheehy
Ogie Moran
Who described Dublin as 'startled earwigs' after losing to the Kingdom in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Stephen Cluxton
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Pat Gilroy

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty
Joe Brolly
©INPHO/James Crombie
Alan Brogan
How many points did Kerry win that game by?
©INPHO/James Crombie
13
14

20
17
Stephen Cluxton kicked a last-minute free to beat Kerry in the 2011 All-Ireland final. But which Dublin player was fouled?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Kevin McManamon
©INPHO/James Crombie
Diarmuid Connolly

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Bernard Brogan
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Paul Flynn
What did captain Bryan Cullen famously say in his acceptance speech that day?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
'Welcome back Sam, we missed you a lot'
'We'll see ye all in Coppers'

'People of Dublin, we love you'
'We've been known as the bridesmaids but today we got married'
True or false - Philly McMahon outscored his opponent Colm Cooper in the 2015 All-Ireland final?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
True
False
Who scored a penalty in the 1985 decider to send Kerry on their way to victory over their old foes?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Eoin Liston
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Ambrose O'Donovan

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Jack O'Shea
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Páidí Ó Sé
Kerry shocked the Dubs in the '75 final. But why was their captain Mickey 'Ned' O'Sullivan unable to lift the Sam Maguire?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
He was hospitalised after a collision
He suffered a bad injury to his back

He twisted his ankle and couldn't walk up the steps to collect the trophy
He had to get the train home to Kerry for work in the morning
Diarmuid Connolly and which other player got the winning points for Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Paul Mannion
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Cormac Costello

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Eoghan O'Gara
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Dean Rock
And finally, at which venue did Maurice Fitzgerald kick a famous sideline point against Dublin in 2001?
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Fitzgerald Stadium
Semple Stadium

Croke Park
Parnell Park
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really know about the rivalry between Dublin and Kerry.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you paid a little more attention to the Dublin v Kerry games, you could have won gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you know anything about the Dublin v Kerry rivalry?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie