Quiz: How much do you know about the Dublin v Kerry rivalry?

Let's start with an easy one. Which Kerry player kicked this iconic free in the 1978 All-Ireland final against Dublin? Pat Spillane Ger Power

Mikey Sheehy Ogie Moran

Who described Dublin as 'startled earwigs' after losing to the Kingdom in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Stephen Cluxton ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Pat Gilroy

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty Joe Brolly ©INPHO/James Crombie Alan Brogan

How many points did Kerry win that game by? ©INPHO/James Crombie 13 14

20 17

Stephen Cluxton kicked a last-minute free to beat Kerry in the 2011 All-Ireland final. But which Dublin player was fouled? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Kevin McManamon ©INPHO/James Crombie Diarmuid Connolly

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Bernard Brogan ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Paul Flynn

What did captain Bryan Cullen famously say in his acceptance speech that day? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy 'Welcome back Sam, we missed you a lot' 'We'll see ye all in Coppers'

'People of Dublin, we love you' 'We've been known as the bridesmaids but today we got married'

True or false - Philly McMahon outscored his opponent Colm Cooper in the 2015 All-Ireland final? ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan True False

Who scored a penalty in the 1985 decider to send Kerry on their way to victory over their old foes? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Eoin Liston ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Ambrose O'Donovan

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Jack O'Shea ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Páidí Ó Sé

Kerry shocked the Dubs in the '75 final. But why was their captain Mickey 'Ned' O'Sullivan unable to lift the Sam Maguire? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan He was hospitalised after a collision He suffered a bad injury to his back

He twisted his ankle and couldn't walk up the steps to collect the trophy He had to get the train home to Kerry for work in the morning

Diarmuid Connolly and which other player got the winning points for Dublin in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Paul Mannion ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Cormac Costello

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Eoghan O'Gara ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Dean Rock