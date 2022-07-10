10 mins ago

An All-Ireland final is at stake as these age-old rivals clash in today’s semi-final.

The big news pre-game is that Con O’Callaghan is out for Dublin. He hasn’t been named in their 26-man squad.

Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kichams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 7. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Brian Howard (Raheny) 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 15. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore).

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle).

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes).

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil).

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks).

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle).