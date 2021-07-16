Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin and Kilkenny, Limerick and Tipperary name teams for provincial hurling final showdowns

Waterford have also unveiled their side ahead of a big weekend of hurling action.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Jul 2021, 9:10 PM
57 minutes ago 2,754 Views 5 Comments
mattie-kenny-and-brian-cody-at-the-end-of-the-game Dublin hurling boss Mattie Kenny with Brian Cody of Kilkenny. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

DUBLIN AND KILKENNY have named their starting teams for tomorrow’s Leinster senior hurling final at Croke Park [throw-in 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Sky Blues manager Mattie Kenny has gone with an unchanged 15 from that that started against Galway for their four-point win a fortnight ago.

The big news ahead of their first provincial final appearance since 2014 is that Eoghan O’Donnell, who was an injury doubt after pulling up against the Tribe, is named to start at full-back.

Danny Sutcliffe is captain once again, starting in the half-forward line.

Brian Cody has made just one change to his Kilkenny side as they look to defend their crown at HQ. Thomastown forward John Donnelly comes in for Richie Leahy.

Limerick and Tipperary have also unveiled their sides ahead of Sunday’s Munster senior hurling final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in 4.15pm, live on RTÉ 2].

John Kiely makes one change his Limerick team, with Aaron Gillane dropping to the bench and Graeme Mulcahy starting.

Likewise, Liam Sheedy keeps switches to a minimum as Alan Flynn replaces John McGrath.

Reigning All-Ireland champions the Treaty are bidding to etch their name into history and become the first team since the 1980s to win three consecutive Munster titles, while Tipp are seeking their first provincial crown since 2016.

Looking elsewhere ahead of a huge hurling weekend, Waterford are a much-changed side as they face Laois in the qualifiers.

Déise boss Liam Cahill makes five changes to the team that lost out to Clare in Munster, with Shaun O’Brien replacing Billy Nolan in goal, while Conor Prunty, Ian Kenny, Neil Montgomery and Patrick Curran all come into the side.

Shane McNulty, Shane Fives, Darragh Lyons and Peter Hogan make way, with Jamie Barron named on the bench, having been ruled out of the Clare clash through injury.

We’ll update this article with any other hurling team news that’s announced through the evening.

Dublin (v Kilkenny)

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. James Madden Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s).

Kilkenny (v Dublin)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 9. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore).

Limerick (v Tipperary)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Richie English (Doon), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties).

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon).

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane).

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

Tipperary (v Limerick)

1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh),7. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 9. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 11. Michael Breen (Ballina), 12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch – captain), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

Waterford (v Laois)

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 9. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan).

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

