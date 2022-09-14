Late drama as new-look Dublin senior final confirmed

Siobhán McGrath's Thomas Davis saw off Leah Caffrey's Na Fianna in tonight's semi-final.

Tonight’s Dublin SFC semi-final results

Kilmacud Crokes 1-17 St Sylvester’s 0-9

Na Fianna 0-10 Thomas Davis 1-8

KILMACUD CROKES AND Thomas Davis will contest the 2022 Dublin senior ladies football championship final after coming through their respective semi-finals tonight.

The capital will have new champions after seven in-a-row holders Foxrock-Cabinteely bowed out at the quarter-final stage last week.

It was St Sylvester’s who ended their reign, but the Malahide outfit were beaten by Kilmacud Crokes, the 2019 and 2020 finalists, on a scoreline of 1-17 to 0-9 at Páirc de Burca this evening.

Across the city at DCU St Clare’s, a late Thomas Davis goal knocked 2021 runners-up Na Fianna out of this year’s competition.

2019 Footballer of the Year Siobhán McGrath returned to action for the victors, with All-Star midfielder Olwen Carey among their other Dublin stars on show. Hannah Tyrrell and Leah Caffrey were on the Na Fianna side.

Lauren Magee, Aoife Kane and Éabha Rutledge are among the Crokes contingent, with Sinéad Aherne, Kate Sullivan and the injured Nicole Owens with Syl’s.

Crokes and Thomas Davis now contest a new-look all-southside final, the two clubs having previously come through the same group to qualify for the knockout stages.

Kilmacud came out on top when they met last month — 3-9 to 0-4.

Parnell Park will host the decider on Friday, 23 September at 7.30pm.

