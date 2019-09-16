Dublin's All-Ireland heroes visit Crumlin Children's Hospital with the Brendan Martin Cup

FRESH FROM CLIMBING the steps of the Hogan Stand and lifting the Brendan Martin Cup once again, Dublin’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions continued a fine tradition and shared the celebrations with those in Crumlin’s Children Hospital this morning.

All-Star defender Rachel Ruddy, who works as a physiotherapist at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital led the way with the silverware, with smiles all round as her team-mates and members of management shared their joy with the staff and patients present.

Ruddy arriving with the Brendan Martin Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues were 2-3 to 0-4 winners over Galway after a dogged battle in front of a record-breaking crowd of 56,114 at Croke Park yesterday. After suffering three final losses to Cork between 2014 and 2016, they made it a third consecutive All-Ireland title yesterday, joining their male counterparts on a weekend to remember for the city.

One to savour, but it’s about much more than that.

“Going into some of the rooms with kids who have just had heart surgery, the parents are like, ‘Oh my God, your knee,’” star forward Nicole Owens explained to RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn after recently undergoing surgery for cruciate damage. “I’m like, ‘I’m fine!’

Sport seems so important but at the end of the day, it’s something that we enjoy and it’s a privilege that we get to enjoy it. Coming in here really does put all that into perspective.

Perspective, indeed.

Here’s a look at the heartwarming scenes:

Five-year-old Lauren Knight from Donabate and 11-year-old Kate Cullivan from Naas with the Dublin team

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Lauren Knight with goalkeeper Ciara Trant, Player of the Match Lyndsey Davey and All-Star defender Rachel Ruddy

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ruddy, who works in Crumlin, with her colleagues

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Darragh Carroll, 10 months with Trant, Onnagh Whyte, Davey and Nicole Owens

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brid O’Connell and her two-month-old son Geoff McGovern with Hannah O’Neill, Jennifer Dunne and Sarah Fagan

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Goal-scorer O’Neill with baby Geoff

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Alex Daly from Stillorgan with members of the Dublin team

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Three’s a charm!

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Six-month-old James Ryan from Mayo with O’Neill, Kate Sullivan, Olwen Carey and Jennifer Dunne

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A few more, including defence coach Paul Casey, join the party

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There was a lot of love for baby James

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

