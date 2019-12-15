Dublin and Laois claim Walsh Cup victories as Longford win O'Byrne Cup clash

MATTIE KENNY SAW his Dublin hurlers win their opening clash of the 2020 season by virtue of an eight-point success against Westmeath when they triumphed in the pre-Christmas Walsh Cup tie in Mullingar today.

Westmeath's Tommy Doyle in action against Dublin's Paul Schutte.

Dublin ran out 1-22 to 0-17 victors with Donal Burke and Mark Schutte both returning to action. Na Fianna’s Burke scored 0-8 while Aidan Mellett’s first-half goal helped them go in front 1-15 to 0-9 at the interval. Kilmacud Crokes player Lorcan McMullan, a Down native, was an interesting addition to the starting side and also contributed in the scoring stakes.

Eoin Price showed up best for last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Westmeath, who are managed by Dublin native Shane O’Brien. Westmeath had won their opening tie last weekend against Carlow.

Disappointment for the Westmeath players after the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois also picked up a victory when they had six points to spare over Carlow, 3-19 to 0-22, with green flags raised by Ronan Murray, Aaron Bergin and Ross King.

There was no joy either for the other Carlow side in inter-county action today with their footballers losing out 1-13 to 0-9 to Longford in the O’Byrne Cup.

