Kemal Husen sets new course record with Dublin Marathon victory

A NEW COURSE record has been set at this year’s Dublin Marathon after Kemal Husen took first place in the men’s race in a time of 2:06.52.

The Ethiopian runner was a little under four minutes clear of Uganda’s Geofrey Kusuro (2:10.45) in second place while an Irish athlete took bronze.

Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers AC came home in 2:11.51, claiming the national title in the process.

Ben Brady / INPHO Irish champion Stephen Scullion celebrates finishing third in the men’s race. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Kildare’s Parick Monahan was the winner of the wheelchair race, while African competitors dominated the women’s race.

Sorome Negash of Ethiopia was the first woman across the line in 2:26.22, with Joan Kipyatich of Kenya in 2:27.04.

Ben Brady / INPHO Patrick Monahan from Kildare wins the wheelchair race. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Negash’s compatriot Genet Habela Abdurkadir finished in 2:27.49 for third sot. Ann Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny A.C. secured the Irish title with a time of 2:34.13.

Ben Brady / INPHO Amente Sorome Negash celebrates winning the women’s race. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

At the start line, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste presented the Lord Mayor’s Medal to Rita Casey after she received more than 40 nominations from family and friends ahead of her fifth Dublin Marathon.

The mother of three, and member of An Garda Síochána, is battling stage four cancer and was competing in aid of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice who have supported her following her secondary cancer diagnosis in May 2021.