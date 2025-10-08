Dublin Marathon scraps priority entry for previous participants in bid to make race 'fairer'

PEOPLE WHO HAVE previously run the Dublin marathon will not get priority entry to next year’s race, the organisers have said.

It’s part of efforts to make the event “fairer” to first-timers and women.

Around 70% of tickets in recent years have been claimed by previous participants.

The marathon is Ireland’s most popular long-distance event.

For next year’s race, the 48-hour window that allowed previous runners to get tickets before others will be scrapped.

However, runners who have participated in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon before “will still be well represented”, organisers say, as they can indicate if they’ve previously participated.

Early entry previously offered to women who participated in the Irish Life Dublin Half Marathon will be axed too.

The organisers say they will look at other ways to boost female participation. Women currently make up only 36% of the race’s runners.

In addition to general entries, spots will be reserved for elite athletes, Good for Age qualifiers, charity places, community programmes and sponsors.

Applications for entry to the 2026 Dublin Marathon via the general ballot system will open for six day, from 7am on Wednesday, 12 November, and close at midnight on Monday, 17 November.

You can make an application at irishlifedublinmarathon.ie. There is a €5 administration fee, which will be redeemable against the full €110 entry fee for successful applicants. However, those who are not successful will not get the €5 back.

Ballot results will be communicated to applicants on Tuesday, 25 November, and Wednesday, 26 November.

Written by Mairead Maguire and posted on TheJournal.ie