Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Mayo claim incredible win as All-Ireland champions Dublin's unbeaten run comes to a close

A thrilling contest unfolded as the game progressed in Croke Park.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 8:36 PM
12 minutes ago 8,931 Views 59 Comments
Mayo 0-17

Dublin 0-14

AFTER 45 GAMES unbeaten, the modern kings of Gaelic football were at last beaten in the championship arena.

If anyone was to knock out Dublin, it seemed fitting it would be Mayo.

jordan-flynn-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Jordan Flynn celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

cormac-costello-and-paddy-durcan Cormac Costello and Paddy Durcan.

An incredible All-Ireland semi-final required extra-time before it produced a winner and eventually it was Mayo who celebrated under the Croke Park floodlights.

It was an extraordinary success as well, trailing by seven points during the first half and six at the break. But James Horan’s side were terrific thereafter, forcing level in injury-time when goalkeeper Robert Hennelly slotted over a ’45 and then finishing the job in extra-time.

john-small-with-ryan-odonoghue-conor-loftus-kevin-mcloughlin-and-diarmuid-oconnor John Small in action against Mayo. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

More to follow…

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Seán McMahon (Raheny).

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 6. Brian Howard (Raheny) 

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites),  3. Lee Keegan (Westport), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 12. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

