Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo

Dublin 1-12

Mayo 0-7

Fintan O’Toole reports from Croke Park

A PAIR OF defeats in their opening three league ties marked an unusually slow start to a Division 1 campaign for Dublin but they were back hitting their stride tonight at Croke Park as they swept past Mayo.

An eight-point winning margin at the final whistle was reflective of their superiority as Jim Gavin’s side were in command and brought Mayo’s unbeaten run to date in 2019 to an end.

35,213 spectators in Croke Park witnessed a game that never exactly got the pulses racing between two sides who have served up some thrillers in recent seasons. Cormac Costello’s 19th minute goal helped create daylight between the teams and Dublin were never seriously threatened thereafter.

Costello finished with 1-4 to his credit and the goal was a clinical strike as he moved in from the left wing. It was the only time that Robbie Hennelly was beaten all night as he produced six saves in a heroic display of goalkeeping to frustrate the likes of Costello, Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey.

Dublin were ahead 1-6 to 0-3 at the interval, Mayo’s struggles in front of goal reflected in the fact that they grabbed a point from play in the opening half courtesy of Fionn McDonagh with Hennelly finished with a pair of points from placed balls. They were denied a goal in the 33rd minute, Jason Doherty drilling a low shot from penalty after being fouled himself but Evan Comerford darted to his side to tip the ball around the post.

Mayo did grab the opening score of the second half through Matthew Ruane but that was not the launchpad for a recovery mission. Dublin took a firm grip on the contest and were ahead 1-9 to 0-5 entering the final quarter when Brian Fenton notched a point.

The match petered out to an inevitable conclusion from there with Dean Rock coming off the bench to weigh in with a brace, Jason Doherty pushing up Mayo’s scoring levels with a pair of frees and Hennelly standing firm to protect his goal in front of Hill 16. Dublin head to Roscommon next Sunday while Mayo will entertain Galway on Saturday night.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 1-4 (0-2f), Dean Rock (0-1f, 0-1 mark), Paul Mannion (0-1f), Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Robbie Hennelly (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), Jason Doherty (0-2f) 0-2 each, Matthew Ruane, Fionn McDonagh, Kevin McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Subs

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for Kilkenny (49)

17. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s) for Mannion (58)

20. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravesn) for Fitzsimons (64)

19. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh) for Howard (64)

22. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Gavin (67)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis) (captain)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Subs

18. Chris Barrett (Belmullet) for Cafferkey (inj) (20)

25. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) for Treacy (inj) (35)

23. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy) for Durcan (half-time)|

24. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Moran (59)

21. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) for Reape (69)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

