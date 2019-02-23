This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo

An eight-point success for Dublin at Croke Park tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,400 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509669
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin 1-12
Mayo 0-7

Fintan O’Toole reports from Croke Park

A PAIR OF defeats in their opening three league ties marked an unusually slow start to a Division 1 campaign for Dublin but they were back hitting their stride tonight at Croke Park as they swept past Mayo.

An eight-point winning margin at the final whistle was reflective of their superiority as Jim Gavin’s side were in command and brought Mayo’s unbeaten run to date in 2019 to an end.

35,213 spectators in Croke Park witnessed a game that never exactly got the pulses racing between two sides who have served up some thrillers in recent seasons. Cormac Costello’s 19th minute goal helped create daylight between the teams and Dublin were never seriously threatened thereafter.

Costello finished with 1-4 to his credit and the goal was a clinical strike as he moved in from the left wing. It was the only time that Robbie Hennelly was beaten all night as he produced six saves in a heroic display of goalkeeping to frustrate the likes of Costello, Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey.

Dublin were ahead 1-6 to 0-3 at the interval, Mayo’s struggles in front of goal reflected in the fact that they grabbed a point from play in the opening half courtesy of Fionn McDonagh with Hennelly finished with a pair of points from placed balls. They were denied a goal in the 33rd minute, Jason Doherty drilling a low shot from penalty after being fouled himself but Evan Comerford darted to his side to tip the ball around the post.

Mayo did grab the opening score of the second half through Matthew Ruane but that was not the launchpad for a recovery mission. Dublin took a firm grip on the contest and were ahead 1-9 to 0-5 entering the final quarter when Brian Fenton notched a point.

The match petered out to an inevitable conclusion from there with Dean Rock coming off the bench to weigh in with a brace, Jason Doherty pushing up Mayo’s scoring levels with a pair of frees and Hennelly standing firm to protect his goal in front of Hill 16. Dublin head to Roscommon next Sunday while Mayo will entertain Galway on Saturday night.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 1-4 (0-2f), Dean Rock (0-1f, 0-1 mark), Paul Mannion (0-1f), Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Robbie Hennelly (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), Jason Doherty (0-2f) 0-2 each, Matthew Ruane, Fionn McDonagh, Kevin McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Subs

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for Kilkenny (49)
17. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s) for Mannion (58)
20. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravesn) for Fitzsimons (64)
19. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh) for Howard (64)
22. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Gavin (67)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis) (captain)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)
15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Subs

18. Chris Barrett (Belmullet) for Cafferkey (inj) (20)
25. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) for Treacy (inj) (35)
23. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy) for Durcan (half-time)|
24. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Moran (59)
21. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) for Reape (69) 

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie