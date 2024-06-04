Dublin and Mayo set for the Hyde, Cork seniors in double-header as GAA reveal fixtures

DUBLIN WILL FACE Mayo in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday in the last round of group action in the All-Ireland senior championship, while the Cork footballers and hurlers are both set for a double-header on the same weekend.

The GAA have this afternoon announced fixture details across football and hurling for the weekend of 15-16 June.

The Dublin and Mayo clash will take place on Sunday 16 June in the Roscommon venue, while the other standout game that day will see Galway face Armagh in Sligo.

The previous day will see the Cork footballers face Tyrone in Tullamore or Portlaoise, a game that will be a double-header with the Cork hurlers fixture in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against the Joe McDonagh Cup champions.

The venue will be confirmed after next Saturday’s game between Offaly and Laois in Croke Park with the winners playing at home to Cork. The losers of that game will host Wexford on Saturday 15 June.

The other venues for the football group games on the Saturday will see Castlebar host Donegal against Clare, Longford the setting for Roscommon against Cavan, while Derry will play Westmeath in Newry.

The remaining Sunday group matches will involve Kerry against Louth in Portlaoise, while Monaghan play Meath in Cavan.

Here’s the full set of fixtures, while live coverage details by RTÉ and GAAGO have also been announced.

Cork supporters in Páirc Uí Rinn last Saturday. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 15 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Donegal v Clare, Castlebar, 3pm.

Tyrone v Cork, Tullamore/Portlaoise, 3pm - GAAGO.

Roscommon v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm.

Derry v Westmeath, Newry, 7pm - GAAGO.

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Cork/Wexford, Tullamore

Laois v Cork/Wexford, Portlaoise

(Joe McDonagh Cup winners play Cork, runners-up play Wexford)

*****

Sunday 16 June

All-Ireland senior football championship