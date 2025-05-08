Camogie Association calls Special Congress to vote on motion over skorts controversy

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION will hold a ‘special congress’ this month to consider motions addressing the ongoing skorts issue.

The issue has been a topic for debate for many years but the last time it was up for a vote at congress – in April of last year – motions to permit Camogie players wearing shorts were defeated.

Over the last week the wearing of skorts has come back into focus. Last Thursday, a GPA study found 70% of inter-county camogie players find skorts uncomfortable and 83% of players at least want the option of wearing shorts instead.

On Saturday, players from Kilkenny and Dublin were forced to change after wearing shorts for their Leinster semi-final meeting in a coordinated protest. The following day the Chair of the Oireachtas Sports Committee, Labour TD Alan Kelly, said he intended to invite the Camogie Association to the committee to deal with the issue of skorts.

The Camogie Association then issued a statement on Monday declaring the rules around the wearing of skorts would remain as they are.

More protests were planned for this coming weekend, with the Waterford and Cork teams releasing a joint-statement via the GPA outlining their intention to wear shorts in Saturday’s Munster final.

However this morning, the Camogie Association confirmed plans for a Special Congress to be held later this month – adding that if motions to allow the option of wearing skorts or shorts pass, the new rule would take effect this season.

A statement from the Camogie Association read: “The Camogie Association has announced that it will call a Special Congress on May 22nd at Croke Park.

“The Special Congress is being called to consider motion(s) to provide all players with the choice to wear skorts or shorts while playing camogie. The decision on whether this motion is adopted will rest with the Congress delegates (delegates represent all members of the Association including all of our players).

“The Association had proposed to deal with this issue at next year’s Congress but having listened to player feedback, the Association recognises that waiting until 2026 is not acceptable for many. Although similar motions did not pass at the 2024 Congress, the Association is committed to representing the voices of players who wish to have a choice in their playing attire. If the motion(s) passes, the new rule(s) – allowing the option to wear skorts or shorts – would take effect from May 24th 2025.

“A working group, established to examine the comfort, fit, design and overall performance of playing wear, will remain in place and continue to engage with players at all levels across the country.

“Commenting on the updated position Uachtarán Brian Molloy said “Our goal is to deliver, as quickly as possible, a best-in-class playing uniform designed for female players and allowing for individual choice.”

“The Camogie Association remains committed to respecting the democratic process in all decisions that affect all of our members, while ensuring the game evolves in a way that reflects the needs and voices of its players.”