Dublin team named for Mayo clash in Croke Park

DUBLIN BOSS DESSIE Farrell has made one change to his starting 15 for tonight’s Division 1 National Football League clash with Mayo at Croke Park [throw-in 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Ryan Basquel starts at full-forward ahead of Cameron McCormack, as the Dubs look to bounce back from their defeat to Kerry in Killarney two weeks ago.

They’re bidding for their first win of the league after an opening day loss to Armagh in HQ, as they renew rivalries with their old foes. This comes as a repeat of last year’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final, in which Mayo came out on top.

Green and Red boss James Horan named his team earlier in the week, with Oisin Mullin back in the starting side after turning down a move to the AFL. There are several other changes throughout, with a strong bench named.

No Dublin substitutes have been listed.

The game forms part of a double-header, with Dublin facing Cork beforehand in the second round of the Lidl Ladies National Football League [throw-in 5.15pm, live on TG4].

All four starting teams are below.

Dublin (v Mayo)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Darragh Conlon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Séan Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s ER), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Seán McMahon (Raheny)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street), 14. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Mayo (v Dublin)

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore – captain), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 12. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

Dublin (v Cork): A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, H Leahy; A Kane, M Byrne (capt.), O Nolan; J Dunne, K McDaid; C O’Connor, N Hetherton, K Sullivan; J Egan, H Tyrrell, N Owens

Cork (v Dublin): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan (capt.), E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, L Coppinger, D Kiely; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.