Mannion and McCaffrey unlikely to play for Dublin in 2025, O'Neill taking time out from Armagh

PAUL MANNION AND Jack McCaffrey are “unlikely” to play for Dublin in 2025, but Stephen Cluxton is set to go again.

Dubs boss Dessie Farrell gave an update on player availability after this evening’s 1-17 to 1-15 win over Mayo in Croke Park, having already lost James McCarthy and Brian Fenton to retirement over the winter.

“Jack and Paul, these lads aren’t ones for releasing retirement statements or whatever, but I’d say it’s unlikely that the two lads will be involved with us this year,” said Farrell.

“Of course, the door is always open if there’s any change of hearts or change of minds, but the way discussions have gone, it’s probably unlikely. I’m just being open and transparent about that. They know they’re more than welcome.

“Jack is very busy obviously in his profession (as a doctor), he’s not working in Dublin this year, and Paul has significant commitments — work and family and that type of thing as well. It’s unlikely, but we never close the door, and possibly, they don’t want to either so we’ll see how it goes.”

Conversations are ongoing with other players, including Michael Fitzsimons and John Small, Farrell confirmed. Small’s younger brother, Paddy, is involved despite some earlier doubt, while he is considering calling up some of Cuala’s club All-Ireland winners.

On the return of Cluxton, Farrell said: “Stephen has been back with us, he’s had a small little cleanout of the knee. He’s working his way back from that, but he’s been involved from the start. We’re looking forward to having him back in the next couple of weeks, to full participation in training, we hope.”

Stephen Cluxton with Paul Mannion. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The manager has bought in 16 new players to the panel, including former Dublin hurling captain Eoghan O’Donnell, ex-AFL player James Madden and the returning Davy Byrne. Kevin Lahiff was among those to make impressive debuts tonight.

Advertisement

“For us it has been a very positive experience,” said Farrell of the rebuild and period of flux. “There is new energy and new blood around the place, it sort of brings you back to brass tacks and you see the hunger and the appetite that is there, that can be infectious in terms of rubbing off on other lads.

“For those fellas who have maybe stepped away recently or thinking about their position at the minute, I can understand completely because they have been very successful as individual players and they have been wonderful ambassadors and role models and fantastic servants. They have left a wonderful legacy and you can understand with the demands of the game now and what’s involved if these fellas did want to step away or take time, that’s completely understandable and we respect that.

“But by the same token our focus has to turn to the here and now and what the future is, that is what we are trying to do here, build that depth in the panel again and the nurturing of young players and emerging talent, trying to get them up to speed as quickly as we possibly can to keep that competitive edge within the squad because that makes us competitive then when we come to competition.”

Rian O'Neill celebrates after last year's All-Ireland final win. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has revealed that All-Star Rian O’Neill is taking time away from the county panel.

O’Neill did not feature in Armagh’s league opener tonight, when they lost out 1-12 to 0-9 against Galway in Pearse Stadium.

“He’s just taking a couple of months to himself, so just sort of see how that goes during the year,” McGeeney told Off The Ball after the game in Salthill.

McGeeney was asked if there was a possibility that O’Neill would not be seen in Armagh colours this year?

“Well, you hope not but every player has their own things.”