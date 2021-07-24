Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 24 July 2021
Dublin and Meath set up Leinster minor football final showdown

They overcame Kildare and Louth this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 2:38 PM
18 minutes ago
Dublin forward Sean Gannon celebrates.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
DUBLIN AND MEATH will face off in the 2021 Leinster minor football final after their respective semi-final wins over Kildare and Louth this afternoon.

The Dubs finished strong to run out 0-13 to 2-5 winners at Parnell Park.

Ronan Geoghegan levelled play in the 56th minute, before Tadhg Gorman and Karl Flynn scored the late winners to send Ger Lyons’ Sky Blues marching on.

0-5 to 1-1 at half time, the Lilywhites were the only side to raise green flags in Donnycarney, with Fionn Cooke and Elliot Byrne scoring goals in either half.

Dublin’s defence was ultimately the difference on the day, holding Kildare – managed by former Dublin minor manager Cyril Kevlihan — to 1-1 for almost 20 minutes, laying the platform for their strong finish down the home straight.

Meath, meanwhile, triumphed on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-11 in Navan. Fionn Cumiskey’s goal had Louth in the driving seat at half time, leading 1-6 to 0-7.

But Oisín Ó Murchú responded with a major six minutes into the second period, and the Royals never looked back.

Cathal O’Bric’s hosts well and truly took control of proceedings from there, scoring five points without reply either side of the second water break.

Hughie Corcoran top-scored with 0-7 (two frees) as they booked their decider date against Dublin. It’s due to take place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

2020 Leinster minor semi-final results

  • Meath 1-15 Louth 1-11
  • Dublin 0-13 Kildare 2-5

The42 Team

