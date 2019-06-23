This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gavin names Dublin team for today's Leinster decider at Croke Park

The All-Ireland champions are bidding to win their ninth provincial crown in a row against Meath.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,420 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4694279
Cuala's Con O'Callaghan starts.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cuala's Con O'Callaghan starts.
Cuala's Con O'Callaghan starts.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JIM GAVIN HAS shown his hand for this afternoon’s Leinster senior football championship final against Meath at Croke Park, as Dublin bid to win their ninth successive provincial crown.

The Dublin manager has named an unchanged team from the 15-point defeat of Kildare in the semi-finals.

David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons and Jack McCaffrey start in defence, with James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan and John Small named in a familiar half-back line. 

In midfield, Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh Macauley will run the engine room, while Niall Scully, Cormac Costello and Brian Howard occupy the half-forward line. 

Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan will again lead from the front, as the All-Ireland champions continue their defence of the Sam Maguire and their drive for five. 

Meath boss Andy McEntee named his starting XV yesterday.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm and the game is live on RTÉ 2. 

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Endas)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala).

