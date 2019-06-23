Gavin names Dublin team for today's Leinster decider at Croke Park

JIM GAVIN HAS shown his hand for this afternoon’s Leinster senior football championship final against Meath at Croke Park, as Dublin bid to win their ninth successive provincial crown.

The Dublin manager has named an unchanged team from the 15-point defeat of Kildare in the semi-finals.

David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons and Jack McCaffrey start in defence, with James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan and John Small named in a familiar half-back line.

In midfield, Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh Macauley will run the engine room, while Niall Scully, Cormac Costello and Brian Howard occupy the half-forward line.

Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan will again lead from the front, as the All-Ireland champions continue their defence of the Sam Maguire and their drive for five.

Meath boss Andy McEntee named his starting XV yesterday.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm and the game is live on RTÉ 2.

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Endas)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala).

