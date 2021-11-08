Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

‘A sad day for football’: Dublin youth league fixtures cancelled following referee abuse

550 Dublin schoolboy and schoolgirl games to be cancelled in response to ‘constant abuse and threatening behaviour’.

By Niall Kelly Monday 8 Nov 2021, 4:08 PM
26 minutes ago 5,898 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5595546
NDSL/MGL official: "I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend."
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
NDSL/MGL official:
NDSL/MGL official: "I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend."
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TWO DUBLIN YOUTH soccer leagues have cancelled all fixtures this weekend as referees take a stand against “constant abuse and threatening behaviour”.

Referees in the North Dublin Schoolboys/Girls League (NDSL) and the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) are withdrawing their services in response to the abuse from managers, players, coaches and supporters.

“This is a sad day for football and I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend,” the leagues’ honorary secretary and CEO Tony Gains wrote in a message circulated to all clubs.

Gains detailed the “absolutely disgraceful” abuse suffered by two referees this past weekend, a female official who has now decided to give up refereeing as well as a young male official who was afraid to collect his gear.

“This weekend a female referee refereeing her first game of three games was abused so badly from the time she entered the pitch, she decided that she is not taking any more of this abuse from these people and she has now decided to give up refereeing entirely.

“Another young referee who has only been refereeing for the past 2 months was petrified on the pitch, he was so afraid even to collect his gear. This abuse he took was absolutely disgraceful.”

Gains added: “I have also informed our Disciplinary Committee to have zero tolerance when it comes to these matters and to penalise these culprits where it hurts.

“Let me remind all our clubs you are responsible for the conduct of managers, players, coaches and supporters.”

Sean Slattery, vice president of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society, told the RTÉ Radio News at One that 550 games would be affected this weekend.

“When you do the math on that, that’s thousands of players that won’t be playing.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The last thing any referee wants to do is abandon a game. It’s the last resort.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie